Vols' 2023 target DeSean Bishop scores five touchdowns

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Tennessee 2023 football recruiting target DeSean Bishop rushed for 352 yards and five touchdowns Friday.

Bishop is from Karns High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

In the contest, Bishop recorded a 70-yard touchdown run against Carter High School.

Tennessee offered Bishop on June 6. He was offered by the Vols following his performance during a football camp at UT.

Bishop has one other Power Five offer. Michigan State offered the 5-foot-10, 188-pound running back on Sept. 1.

Bishop is on the Class 5A Tennessee Titans Mr. Football watch list.

The 2023 prospect has totaled 1,809 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in five games during the 2021 season.

He also has recorded eight receptions and two receiving touchdowns this season.

Tennessee Football
