2 Dead In Fiery Wrong-Way Crash On Stevenson Expressway Near La Grange Road

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — Two people were killed early Sunday in a fiery crash on the Stevenson Expressway near La Grange Road.

Illinois State Police were called at 2:58 a.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle crash on the southbound Stevenson.

State police said a 2006 green BMW 750 was headed the wrong way in the southbound lanes and hit a 2017 white Ford Explorer head-on.

Both cars caught on fire, and both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The driver of the Ford Explorer was identified as Barrett J. Callaghan, 25, of Orland Park. The identity of the driver of the BMW had not been released Sunday afternoon.

The southbound lanes of the Stevenson were closed beginning at 3:33 a.m., and traffic was diverted off at 1st Avenue. By 8:30 a.m., all ramps were reopened, but the left and center lanes remained closed.

All lanes were back open by just after 9 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.