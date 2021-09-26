CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Will Levis’ Positive Spin on Kentucky’s Turnovers

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsNQi_0c8e2SIL00
Photo of Will Levis by UK Athletics

Everyone hates turnovers, but not everyone can see the silver lining. Fortunately for ‘Cats fans, quarterback Will Levis is one of the few who can.

Kentucky had three turnovers in their hard-fought 16-10 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night. Despite the unacceptable number of turnovers, Kentucky left Williams-Brice Stadium with a win, and to Levis, that means something.

Levis’ thoughts on the turnovers

When asked about Kentucky’s increasingly alarming issue with turnovers, Levis responded with an answer that could calm down even the most panicked fan.

We’re 4-0 and we probably have the most turnovers in the country. Someone can go check to see if there’s a stat out there, if that’s ever happened,” Levis said. “It’s obviously something we have to get fixed but if we can still go out and win games like that it goes to show how much potential we have left with this team.”

Levis wasn’t far off with his estimation. Kentucky currently has the second-worst turnover margin in the country: minus-9. Yet, if there’s one figure that’s more important than Kentucky’s horrendous turnover margin, it’s the ‘Cats impeccable 4-0 record.

In fact, statistically speaking, it’s essentially a miracle Kentucky came out on top of last night’s contest. Don’t believe me? Check out this stat.

So, how worried should BBN really be?

Looking to the future

Things are only getting harder for Levis and the ‘Cats moving forward. With Florida imposingly sitting on the horizon, Kentucky will have to find a solution for their problem sooner rather than later. However, Kentucky isn’t the only team in next week’s matchup struggling with hanging onto the ball.

Like Kentucky, Florida is sitting on the wrong side of the fence when discussing turnover margin. The Gators currently have a -3 turnover margin, despite being one of the top teams in the country.

This seemingly odd similarity between the two teams leaves BBN with two questions and two obvious answers. Can you still win even if you turn the ball over? Technically, yes. Would you win in a much more convincing fashion if you fixed this issue? ABSOLUTELY, YES.

While Levis doesn’t view the team’s turnovers as an apocalyptic scenario like some fans, he does realize the ‘Cats will be much better when picks and fumbles don’t plague them.

“Like I said, it obviously sucks looking at the turnovers but it’s encouraging to see that we’re still able to win games like that despite turning the ball as much as we did,” Levis said. “Once we clean things up, games are going to become a lot better for us and I think we’re going to become a much better team and show people what our true potential is.”

Final Thoughts

The ‘Cats won’t have long to find the seemingly elusive answer to their turnover problem. With Kentucky’s biggest home game of the season thus far only six days away, the pressure is on. Here’s to hoping that pressure makes diamonds.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Florida: National Media Predictions

Tomorrow is a huge opportunity for the Kentucky Football program to take a big step forward. Many in the Big Blue Nation believe the Cats can take down the No. 10 ranked Florida Gators, but what about the national media? Here’s a rundown of predictions for the game. (Warning: most are going with the Gators)
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

Former Kentucky target Jaden Bradley commits to Alabama

Yet another high-profile guard and former Kentucky target is staying in the SEC. Just one day after Nick Smith Jr. announced his commitment to Arkansas, five-star prospect Jaden Bradley has also come off the board, picking Alabama on Thursday. The consensus top-25 prospect chose the Crimson Tide over Arizona, Florida...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

4-star DL Jamaal Jarrett includes Kentucky in top 8

Kentucky is going to have to take down some big names if Jamaal Jarrett is to suit up as a Wildcat, but the staff is off to an encouraging start. A class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman from Greensboro, NC, Jarrett announced through social media on Friday afternoon that he’s down to eight schools: Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, N.C. State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky Football Looking to Break 2 Trends Saturday (BTI's Rants and Ramblings)

Mark Stoops and Kentucky football face a somewhat unique situation on Saturday when 10th ranked Florida comes to Lexington. Sure, Kentucky has faced plenty of Top 10 opponents at Commonwealth/Kroger Field over the last 25 years, as you will see below. But in almost each and every one of those contests, Kentucky has been a heavy, heavy underdog. They head into the game Saturday with a legitimate chance to win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Florida State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
South Carolina State
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

Chris Livingston and Adem Bona are both in Lexington for crucial visits

Kentucky basketball’s 2022 recruiting class is not only taking shape, it’s nearing completion. Five-star guard Skyy Clark was the first to join the fold in October 2020, followed by back-to-back commitments from consensus No. 1 prospect Shaedon Sharpe and top-five recruit Chris Livingston this past September. Three five-stars, all consensus top-25 recruits.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

WATCH: The Kentucky vs. Florida hype video is here

The atmosphere at Kroger Field for Kentucky vs. Florida tomorrow night should be one to remember. The UK Sports Video staff did its best to give us a sneak peek in this week’s hype video. Sit back, hit fullscreen, and try not to break anything. If you need me, I’ll...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Williams Brice Stadium#Sec#Bbn
On3.com

Otega Oweh, 2022 4-star, commits to Oklahoma

Otega Oweh, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Blairstown (N.J.) Blair Academy has committed to Oklahoma basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. Oweh is the Sooners’ first commitment of the class. Oklahoma is also targeting Milos Uzan, Rylan Griffen, among others. Oweh chose the Oklahoma Sooners over...
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

NCAA hands Louisville basketball updated Notice of Allegations

Louisville basketball has received an updated NCAA Notice of Allegations against the program as part of the NCAA’s ongoing investigation into the Dino Gaudio situation. Gaudio, a former Louisville assistant coach, tried to extort the university after last season. He attempted to get 17 months of salary in exchange for remaining silent on potential NCAA violations that have gone on within Louisville’s basketball program.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

TJ Caldwell, 2022 4-star, commits to Ole Miss

TJ Caldwell, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Mansfield (Texas) Waxahachie Faith Family has committed to Ole Miss basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. Caldwell is the Rebels’ third commitment of the class, following Nick Krass and Robert Cowherd. Ole Miss is also targeting Kimani Hamilton, Jalen Reed, Malique Ewin, among others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

5-star 2022 On300 linebacker Harold Perkins visiting LSU

After back-to-back visits to Texas, five-star Cypress (Tex.) Cy-Park linebacker Harold Perkins is headed to LSU weekend. Perkins, the top-ranked linebacker and No. 8 overall player in the 2022 On300, has been a high priority for the Tigers, as well as Texas and Texas A&M. And it’s hard not to see why. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Perkins does it all on both sides of the ball for Cy-Park, as evidenced by his performance Thursday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3 Outliers: Football recruits On3 ranks higher than industry

Every set of rankings has certain prospects that check-in higher relative to others across the industry. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the prospects within the 2022 On300 that we’re higher on relative to other ranking sets. With this updated On300, there are probably 50...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Film Room: Brandon White

Let’s play some Yahtzee to kick off the month of October as Cincinnati Moeller wide receiver Brandon White pledged to the Wildcats on Friday. The three-star recruit picked Kentucky over West Virginia, and the 5-foot-9 wideout brings some big-time speed to the table. White has been clocked at 4.28 in the 40-yard dash and 10.3 in the 100 proving that speed is one of the biggest traits this class of 2022 member will bring to the table.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

REPLAY: Brandon White's On-Air Commitment

Friday’s Kentucky Sports Radio radio show was live from Bi-Water Farm in Georgetown with the biggest crowd KSR has seen since pre-pandemic remote shows. Even better, we took a phone call from Brandon White, a three-star wide receiver out of Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, Ohio. White dialed KSR up to...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

What Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said about Georgia this week

All week long, DawgsHQ has filled you in on everything said by the Georgia coaching staff ahead of their top-10 showdown this Saturday, including multiple Kirby Smart press conferences and various conversations with Dawgs players. To finish it off, we put together several interesting comments that Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, a former UGA assistant, made about the Bulldogs. Here’s a hint, he’s very complementary of his former team.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy