Why Won't People Let Go of Their Anger?

Throughout our lifetime, we see many ‘shared’ experiences. We are always saying either “Hello” or “Goodbye.” The world turns, people and possessions come and go. Those are facts of life we all have in common. “Hello” is usually a pleasant experience, meeting with old friends, making new friends. However, saying “Goodbye” is a totally different game. Goodbye is so final, signaling the loss forever of something or someone you love and want to keep in your life. There are not many constants in our lives that we can easily let go of; beloved family, memories both good and bad, and material items we have held dear in our lives and treasured. Some do not understand the love of a material item. Actually, it is the memories surrounding the item that we treasure every time our thoughts and sight linger over our keepsakes.

HENRY COUNTY, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO