Sam Pittman responds to wife's question in Arkansas postgame press conference

Another week, another dominant performance by Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks, who defeated No. 7 Texas A&M, 20-10, in a gusty performance that could very well launch Arkansas into the top-ten for the first time since 2012.

Pittman has revitalized the Arkansas football program in just a year’s time. Formerly an offensive line coach at Missouri, Kansas, Northern Illinois, North Carolina, Teennessee, Arkansas and most recently Georgia, to name a few, Pittman dreamt of being a head coach but never received the opportunity until Arkansas came calling in 2020. He inherited a team with an SEC losing streak of over 20 games, and a cumulative 4-20 overall record in the two seasons prior.

After a 3-7 debut season, Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have started out the 2021 season 4-0. Pittman seems to be having fun doing it, too. In Saturday’s postgame press conference, the media erupted in laughter when Pittman was distracted amidst a reporter’s question, and he apologized, saying “I was looking at my wife.”

Pittman had a large bandage on the side of his hand, and his wife must have noticed the minor ailment. She decided to jump in the press conference, asking her husband a question: “I’ve got a question,” she asked, “what happened to your hand?”

“Honey, you’re not, uh,” Pittman smiled and looked away, and the media again broke out in laughter, cutting off his answer.

“Nothing. I got in a fight with my wife,” he joked. “Oh no, don’t say that. Nope! Whoops!”

Pittman laughed as he joked about the injury, but he later clarified that the bandage came as a result of a sideline collision, one that ended with Pittman needing minor medical attention.

“I’m soft,” Pittman said. “I shouldn’t need anything covered up. The coach is soft.”

Pittman, Arkansas pick up second ranked win

Just two weeks after routing the then-No. 15 Texas Longhorns, 40-21, Arkansas picked up another ranked victory against No. 7 Texas A&M. Pittman was very excited with his team’s performance, including starting quarterback KJ Jefferson, who completed seven of 15 passes for 212 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Perhaps more impressive than Jefferson’s performance, however, was his ability to fight through an injury sustained in the game and return to play. Jefferson came up limping after being tackled early in the second half, and he missed a few plays — but he would later return, run through a defender and secure what would become the game-ending first down.

“Really happy with the team’s toughness,” Pittman said after the game. “Our toughness showed tonight.”