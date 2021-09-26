CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Johnson praises LSU's defense, offensive coordinator Jake Peetz

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
The LSU Tigers came away with a 28-25 victory on Saturday against Mississippi State to improve to 3-1 on the year. LSU switched things up defensively, opting to roll with a 3-2-6 scheme, rushing three and dropping three players into coverage. Head coach Ed Orgeron’s goal in the game was to allow the Bulldogs to gain short yardage, but in doing so take away the explosive plays down the field. The effort on defense made things easier for LSU quarterback Max Johnson.

“Yeah, our defense played their hearts out,” Johnson said to reporters after the game. “Last night, Coach O was just speaking his mind. He was saying, say I throw a pick or say something happens. They got my back and I got theirs. I really appreciate Coach O and our team. I love our defense. They’re some dogs. It was a lot of fun going out there and competing.”

Last year, Mississippi State threw for 623 yards and beat LSU 44-34. This year, though, the Tigers did a better job at containing the Bulldogs’ offense.

“We’ve been thinking about that since the Sunday after our game (against Mississippi State) last year,” Orgeron said to reporters of switching to the 3-2-6 scheme after the game. “We really watched Arkansas and what Arkansas had done to them, we really studied Arkansas film a lot. They made a couple adjustments. Give the credit to our coaching staff. Everybody pitched in. Daronte (Jones) did a great job of implementing it, our guys had a great job of believing in it.”

Johnson: LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz called a good game

Johnson completed 17 of 27 passes for 280 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in the win. After the game, Johnson praised LSU offensive coordinator Jake Peetz.

“Yeah I think Coach Peetz just dialed up some really good plays,” Johnson said of LSU’s explosive offense. “Whether they’re playing zero coverage or man to man, I think Coach Peetz called specific plays to beat that coverage and we were able to capitalize. Kayshon (Boutte) made some big plays for us, Kole (Taylor) had his first touchdown which is pretty sweet.”

Johnson became the first LSU quarterback since 1999 to throw three touchdown passes of at least 40 yards. Johnson connected with Kayshon Boutte on a 64-yard score in the third quarter to put LSU up 14-3. He found Trey Palmer on a 58-yard touchdown later in the quarter to go up 21-3. In the fourth, Johnson found Kole Taylor for a 41-yard touchdown to give LSU a commanding 28-10 lead. Nine different players caught a pass for LSU.

LSU is set to host Auburn at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 2.

