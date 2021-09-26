USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25 released following Week 4

Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Following an entertaining slate of games in Week 4, the latest USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released. Four ranked teams lost to unranked opponents in Week 4, causing some interesting shakeups inside the latest Top 25.

Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 4

1. Alabama (4-0) 2. Georgia (4-0)

3. Oregon (4-0) 4. Oklahoma (4-0)

5. Iowa (4-0) 6. Penn State (4-0)

7. Notre Dame (4-0) 8. Cincinnati (3-0)

9. Florida (3-1) 10. Ohio State (3-1)

11. Arkansas (4-0) 12. Ole Miss (3-0)

13. Texas A&M (3-1) 14. Michigan (4-0)

15. BYU (4-0) 16. Michigan State (4-0)

17. Coastal Carolina (4-0) 18. Oklahoma State (4-0)

19. Clemson (2-2) 20. UCLA (3-1)

21. Fresno State (4-1) 22. Auburn (3-1)

23. Kentucky (4-0) 24. Baylor (4-0)

25. Wake Forest (4-0) Week 4 saw many upsets, intriguing matchups in the Top 25

One of the biggest upsets of the weekend was NC State defeating Clemson. Clemson (previously No. 9) has continued to struggle offensively, and they continue to slide down in the polls as a result. Georgia Tech also beat North Carolina (previously No. 21) on Saturday.

Baylor snuck away with a 31-29 victory over Iowa State (previously No. 14) to send the Cyclones to 2-2. Kansas State was the fourth team in the previous Top 25 to lose on Saturday. They lost to Oklahoma State 31-20 to fall to 3-1 on the season.

The weekend also saw two Top 25 matchups. Notre Dame completely dominated Wisconsin inside Chicago’s Soldier Field. Arkansas also improved to 4-0 with a 20-10 victory over Texas A&M.

Oklahoma, Michigan, Michigan State and Auburn also squeaked out close victories. Oklahoma’s offense struggled in a 16-13 victory over West Virginia. Michigan was shut out in the second half against Rutgers, but the Wolverines came away with a 20-13 win. Michigan State needed overtime to defeat Nebraska. Auburn trailed 24-12 at the end of the first half against Georgia State. The Tigers came back to earn a 34-24 victory.

Biggest risers/fallers

The top two remained unchanged with Alabama and Georgia leading the pack in the poll. Oregon and Oklahoma swapped spots, with the Ducks now sitting at No. 3. Florida and Ohio State each made the jump back into the top ten, with both teams moving up two spots. Arkansas improved seven spots, just missing out on the top ten at No. 11.

Michigan and Michigan State each jumped five spots. The Spartans are actually tied in the poll at No. 16 with Coastal Carolina. UCLA and Fresno State moved up four spots and now sit at 20 and 21. Baylor rose 18 spots and Wake Forest jumped 14 spots to enter the top 25 for the first time this season.

Clemson is this week’s biggest faller, dropping 12 spots all the way down to 19. Texas A&M also fell eight spots down to 13. Iowa State (previously No. 14), Wisconsin (prev. No. 15), and North Carolina (prev. 20) dropped out of the poll.

Texas, Boston College, and NC State are the top three teams that sit just outside of the top 25.