CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

TCU lands top-200 Texas cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau over A&M, UT

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tgk6l_0c8e29r100
Jaylon Guilbeau/Twitter

Jaylon Guilbeau, four-star 2022 cornerback out of Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial High School, has committed to the TCU Horned Frogs.

Ranked No. 184 in the On300 for the 2022 class, Guilbeau is a massive win for the TCU program a day after a loss for the Iron Skillet.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback picked TCU over 23 other D-I offers. Over the course of his recruitment, Guilbeau earned offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas, Georgia and more. TCU, Texas and Texas A&M made his top three on Aug. 14.

Guilbeau is commit No. 10 for Gary Patterson’s 2022 recruiting class. He’s the second commit for the Horned Frog secondary, joining 2022 safety

Ja’dais Richard.

TCU now has four commits in the On300 for 2022. Houston Klein Cane WR Matthew Golden is No. 71 in the nation. Gladewater (Texas) High WR DJ Allen is No. 141 and Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Summit DL Joseph Adedire is No. 234.

Jaylon Guilbeau: From East Texas to Fort Worth

Jaylon Guilbeau is a two-sport athlete competing in football and track and field. He’s clocked a 4.82-second 40-yard dash and has a 42-inch wingspan. His junior season highlight tape has just under 4,000 views.

As a Port Arthur native, Guilbeau lives about as close to Louisiana as you can get, wedged between Beaumont and the state border.

Memorial High School has sent 16 prospects to D-I programs over the last decade. Kary Vincent, a former LSU Tiger and 2021 NFL draft pick for the Denver Broncos, graduated from Memorial in the 2017 class.

Guilbeau’s path to TCU

Before joining TCU’s 2022 class, Jaylon Guilbeau was a member of the Texas Longhorn’s recruiting class for several months. The four-star cornerback committed to UT in September of 2020.

After an official visit in Austin in June, Guilbeau decided to back off of his pledge to the Longhorns. He visited Texas (and Texas A&M) at the end of July for pre-fall camp events anyway.

TCU coaches Jeremy Modkins and Paul Gonzales led Guilbeau’s recruitment. Modkins coaches corners and Gonzales coaches safeties.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Patterson
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy