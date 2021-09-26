TCU lands top-200 Texas cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau over A&M, UT

Jaylon Guilbeau/Twitter

Jaylon Guilbeau, four-star 2022 cornerback out of Port Arthur (Texas) Memorial High School, has committed to the TCU Horned Frogs.

Ranked No. 184 in the On300 for the 2022 class, Guilbeau is a massive win for the TCU program a day after a loss for the Iron Skillet.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound cornerback picked TCU over 23 other D-I offers. Over the course of his recruitment, Guilbeau earned offers from the likes of Alabama, Texas, Georgia and more. TCU, Texas and Texas A&M made his top three on Aug. 14.

Guilbeau is commit No. 10 for Gary Patterson’s 2022 recruiting class. He’s the second commit for the Horned Frog secondary, joining 2022 safety

Ja’dais Richard.

TCU now has four commits in the On300 for 2022. Houston Klein Cane WR Matthew Golden is No. 71 in the nation. Gladewater (Texas) High WR DJ Allen is No. 141 and Arlington (Texas) Mansfield Summit DL Joseph Adedire is No. 234.

Jaylon Guilbeau: From East Texas to Fort Worth

Jaylon Guilbeau is a two-sport athlete competing in football and track and field. He’s clocked a 4.82-second 40-yard dash and has a 42-inch wingspan. His junior season highlight tape has just under 4,000 views.

As a Port Arthur native, Guilbeau lives about as close to Louisiana as you can get, wedged between Beaumont and the state border.

Memorial High School has sent 16 prospects to D-I programs over the last decade. Kary Vincent, a former LSU Tiger and 2021 NFL draft pick for the Denver Broncos, graduated from Memorial in the 2017 class.

Guilbeau’s path to TCU

Before joining TCU’s 2022 class, Jaylon Guilbeau was a member of the Texas Longhorn’s recruiting class for several months. The four-star cornerback committed to UT in September of 2020.

After an official visit in Austin in June, Guilbeau decided to back off of his pledge to the Longhorns. He visited Texas (and Texas A&M) at the end of July for pre-fall camp events anyway.

TCU coaches Jeremy Modkins and Paul Gonzales led Guilbeau’s recruitment. Modkins coaches corners and Gonzales coaches safeties.