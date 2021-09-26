College GameDay reveals Week 5 destination

Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images

College GameDay is coming to you, Athens, Georgia. The ESPN pregame show is headed from Chicago down south to Georgia to watch No. 16 Arkansas clash with the No. 2 Bulldogs.

The Razorbacks are coming off a huge 20-10 win over No. 7 Texas A&M, solidifying their statement that they are a real contender in the SEC West. When the AP top-25 poll drops on Sunday afternoon, Arkansas could make its first top-10 appearance since 2012.

For the Bulldogs, Week 4 was just another easy win, this time a huge 62-0 win over Vanderbilt to open SEC play. Quarterback JT Daniels just need to play one quarter in the victory.

Arkansas and Georgia is set to kick off at noon ET on Saturday on ESPN. College GameDay will go live from Athens at 9 a.m. ET.

Sam Pittman gives hilarious preview of college football game of the week

Another week, another dominant performance by Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks.

After Arkansas’ latest victory over the Aggies, the Razorbacks have an extremely tough test ahead of them: Pittman and company will travel to Athens to face No. 2 Georgia, which enters the matchup fresh off a historic beatdown of Vanderbilt.

Pittman made one thing clear in Arkansas’ postgame press conference on Saturday: he has not yet started thinking about Georgia.

“I’m not even thinking about Georgia,” Pittman said, still elated with the Razorbacks fourth victory. “Kirby, he won 100-0 today or whatever. I mean, Kirby will be ready to go. I’m — we’ll wait for tomorrow.”

Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan sums up Texas A&M win with four words

With Saturday’s win over Texas A&M, Arkansas now holds a unique title not many schools have ever accomplished. The Razorbacks have wins over both Texas and Texas A&M this season.

The top two programs in the Lone Star State, the Razorbacks now own Texas. The last time that happened for them was back in 1988, when Arkansas picked up a 27-24 at Texas, then beating Texas A&M at home later in the season, 25-20.

“We were joking after the game,” Morgan said after the 20-10 victory Saturday, “we own Texas now. It’s a good day to be a Razorback.”

Arkansas defeated archrival Texas in Week 2, a 40-21 win. The Longhorns were held to 256 total yards, while Arkansas racked up 471 yards. The game marked the first meeting between the two programs since 2014 and was the Razorbacks second-consecutive win in the series.