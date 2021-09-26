CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

“Blow Him Out The Door” Florida Deputy Not Expected To Survive After Traffic Stop Shooting

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0os7IW_0c8e21nD00

A Florida Sheriff’s Deputy is not expected to survive after being shot during a traffic stop, doctors said Saturday.

Nassau County Sheriff Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot in the face and back Friday morning outside of Jacksonville, after pulling over 35-year-old Patrick McDowell.

McDowell was driving a stolen vehicle and is being sought by multiple agencies, according to the Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Leeper told reporters that doctors determined “there was just nothing they could do for Josh.”

Moyers is being kept alive until a match can be found for his organs, which will be donated, according to reports.

“This guy is dangerous. If you’re in a home and he breaks into your home and you have a gun, blow him out the door cause he’s like a rabid animal,” said Leeper.

“He will kill you with his mindset. What he did to that deputy, was uncalled for, unnecessary and he needs to pay for it,” said Leeper on Saturday.

Multiple Law Enforcement agencies are searching for McDowell, who is believed to have shot a police dog that was on his trail in a rural area, according to The Florida Times-Union.

Comments

Linda Fish
5d ago

Instead of being sarcastic and bringing up color we should be praying for this young sheriff and his family. God forbid they're looking for someone to receive his organs. The poor guy is gone except for the machine. He is a human being who dedicated his life to keeping people like you safe and some ballless creep shot him. God rest your soul and may God wrap His arms around your family. Blue lives matter.

Reply
129
Robert Out in The Estates
5d ago

Sad news. Be aware, folks. this wanted man is not the only one roaming around in your areas. Always have your head on a swivel, always have the firearm that is right for you, and be well trained in using it.

Reply
33
Waring
5d ago

And let me guess. He has a wrap sheet a mile long. Judges need to be held accountable for releasing these losers back into society

Reply
48
 

Comments / 0

