“Blow Him Out The Door” Florida Deputy Not Expected To Survive After Traffic Stop Shooting

A Florida Sheriff’s Deputy is not expected to survive after being shot during a traffic stop, doctors said Saturday.

Nassau County Sheriff Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, was shot in the face and back Friday morning outside of Jacksonville, after pulling over 35-year-old Patrick McDowell.

McDowell was driving a stolen vehicle and is being sought by multiple agencies, according to the Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper.

Leeper told reporters that doctors determined “there was just nothing they could do for Josh.”

Moyers is being kept alive until a match can be found for his organs, which will be donated, according to reports.

“This guy is dangerous. If you’re in a home and he breaks into your home and you have a gun, blow him out the door cause he’s like a rabid animal,” said Leeper.

“He will kill you with his mindset. What he did to that deputy, was uncalled for, unnecessary and he needs to pay for it,” said Leeper on Saturday.

Multiple Law Enforcement agencies are searching for McDowell, who is believed to have shot a police dog that was on his trail in a rural area, according to The Florida Times-Union.

