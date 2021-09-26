As Ohio State retools defense, Haskell Garrett remains leader

Ohio State’s Zach Harrison and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson are two of the best defensive ends in the Big Ten. They are also two of the best defensive ends in all of college football. After strong starts to the 2021 season, Pro Football Focus has rated Harrison and Hutchinson as the only two Big Ten defensive ends to have pass and run defense grades of 80+ over the last two seasons.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO