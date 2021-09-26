CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

As Ohio State retools defense, Haskell Garrett remains leader

By Jeremy Birmingham about 5 hours
Haskell Garrett notched three sacks against Akron on Saturday night. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Ohio State vet Haskell Garrett was surrounded by new faces as the Buckeyes took on Akron but he was his old self in a dominant performance.

On3.com

Ohio State, Michigan feature top defensive ends in Big Ten

Ohio State’s Zach Harrison and Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson are two of the best defensive ends in the Big Ten. They are also two of the best defensive ends in all of college football. After strong starts to the 2021 season, Pro Football Focus has rated Harrison and Hutchinson as the only two Big Ten defensive ends to have pass and run defense grades of 80+ over the last two seasons.
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Luckett's Locks: Keep Swinging

We’re still looking for our first winning weekend here at Luckett’s Locks. However, October provides opportunities. After a couple of late Pac-12 road dogs covered for us to close Week 4, our season tally sits at 10-15-1 against the spread (ATS) heading into Week 5. Thankfully, the card is bountiful this week.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

TJ Caldwell, 2022 4-star, commits to Ole Miss

TJ Caldwell, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Mansfield (Texas) Waxahachie Faith Family has committed to Ole Miss basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. Caldwell is the Rebels’ third commitment of the class, following Nick Krass and Robert Cowherd. Ole Miss is also targeting Kimani Hamilton, Jalen Reed, Malique Ewin, among others.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Officiating expert rips UVA, Miami crew for missed blatant targeting

The 2021 college football season has been filled with complaints about officiating, and Thursday night’s UVA–Miami game was no exception. Former NFL referee Terry McAulay, who currently serves as a rules expert for Sunday Night Football and Notre Dame home games on NBC, offered a critique of a crew’s no-call situation late in the close contest between the Cavaliers and the Hurricanes.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

5-star DL Shemar Stewart details interest in the Clemson Tigers

With his signing day over four months away, Shemar Stewart is in no hurry to make his decision. The five-star prospect is locked into his senior campaign, but did drop a top five before the season began. Those finalists are Clemson, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Texas A&M. Stewart spoke with Clemson Sports about why the Tigers made the cut, the staff's message to him,
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Penn State QB commit Drew Allar drops dime for TD pass

It’s been some time since Penn State had an elite quarterback—no, Christian Hackenberg doesn’t count. But the Nittany Lions have their quarterback of the future coming to campus in 2022 with four-star signal-caller Drew Allar. Allar, the No. 21 prospect in the 2022 On300 rankings, is the top-ranked quarterback in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
#Buckeyes#American Football
On3.com

Source: Michigan Wolverines lineman enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

A source has confirmed to On3 that Michigan offensive lineman Nolan Rumler has entered the transfer portal. Rumler, a 6-foot-3, 332-pound junior guard, is a former four-star recruit from Ohio. He did not play his freshman year in 2019, and played in just one game last year on special teams. He played a few snaps at guard in the Wolverine’s opener against Western Michigan on Sept. 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Prince Aligbe, 2022 4-star, commits to Boston College

Prince Aligbe, a 6-foot-7 small forward out of Minneapolis (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy has committed to Boston College basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. Aligbe is the Eagles’ third commitment of the class, following combo guard Donald Hand and shooting guard Chas Kelley. Aligbe ultimately chose the Boston...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Josh Reed, 2022 3-star, commits to Cincinnati

Josh Reed, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy has committed to Cincinnati basketball for the class of 2022, he tells On3. Reed is the Bearcats’ third commitment of the class. He joins four-star Daniel Skillings and three-star Sage Tolentino. Furthermore, Reed chose Cincinnati over Northwestern, Boston...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

REPLAY: Brandon White's On-Air Commitment

Friday’s Kentucky Sports Radio radio show was live from Bi-Water Farm in Georgetown with the biggest crowd KSR has seen since pre-pandemic remote shows. Even better, we took a phone call from Brandon White, a three-star wide receiver out of Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, Ohio. White dialed KSR up to...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Oklahoma unveils uniform combination for Kansas State game

When Oklahoma takes the field against Kansas State on Saturday, they will don all-white uniforms with the timeless red and white helmets. On Friday, the team released a video and a collection of pictures featuring defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey showing off the combination for Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. CT game in Manhattan.
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

4-star DL Jamaal Jarrett includes Kentucky in top 8

Kentucky is going to have to take down some big names if Jamaal Jarrett is to suit up as a Wildcat, but the staff is off to an encouraging start. A class of 2023 four-star defensive lineman from Greensboro, NC, Jarrett announced through social media on Friday afternoon that he’s down to eight schools: Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State, N.C. State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, and Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

5-star 2022 On300 linebacker Harold Perkins visiting LSU

After back-to-back visits to Texas, five-star Cypress (Tex.) Cy-Park linebacker Harold Perkins is headed to LSU weekend. Perkins, the top-ranked linebacker and No. 8 overall player in the 2022 On300, has been a high priority for the Tigers, as well as Texas and Texas A&M. And it’s hard not to see why. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Perkins does it all on both sides of the ball for Cy-Park, as evidenced by his performance Thursday night.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

PICK 3: Week 5 College Football Picks Against The Spread

Pick 3 is back for its third week of college football picks against the spread for college football’s fifth week of the season. (We got a late start.) Nick Roush has the lead in the standings so he is again first up on the tee box, followed by a contrasting opinion, and then the beginning of Adam Luckett’s big run.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Ex-Georgia linebacker Thomas Davis recruits Arch Manning

The recruitment of Isidore (La.) Newman quarterback Arch Manning will arguably go down as the most public courting of any college player ever. Student sections at the colleges he visits chant his name. Photographers and recruiting reporters chronicle his every move. And national championship-winning coaches make their pitches to him through his uncles’ Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN.
NFL
