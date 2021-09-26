CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DASH PRICE ANALYSIS:- Price near the Support but are the bulls fighting Back?

By Antonio K Smith
2021-09-26
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONG TERM VIEW:- When we look at the price in the Daily chart time interval we can see the price is near the support, with the bear winning is fighting right now. Let’s look at the technical indicator, we can see the MACD is showing red histograms, meaning the MACD line is below the Signal Line, and we can see both lines are parallel to each other meaning no there is no sign of the line to change its direction. In addition to that we can see RSI is a neutral zone near 36 and we can see that RSI is pointing towards the oversold zone (30). At the end we can have a look at the Moving average where we can see the 20MA has crossed the 50MA which is a very bearish sign and is now heading towards 100MA and the price has already broken the 100MA. Moreover we can see all the MA 20,50,100 is below the 200MA which is very bearish.

