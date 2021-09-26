Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan sums up Texas A&M win with four words

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With Saturday’s win over Texas A&M, Arkansas now holds a unique title not many schools have ever accomplished. The Razorbacks have wins over both Texas and Texas A&M this season.

The top two programs in the Lone Star State, the Razorbacks now own Texas. The last time that happened for them was back in 1988, when Arkansas picked up a 27-24 at Texas, then beating Texas A&M at home later in the season, 25-20.

“We were joking after the game,” Morgan said after the 20-10 victory Saturday, “we own Texas now. It’s a good day to be a Razorback.”

Arkansas defeated archrival Texas in Week 2, a 40-21 win. The Longhorns were held to 256 total yards, while Arkansas racked up 471 yards. The game marked the first meeting between the two programs since 2014 and was the Razorbacks second-consecutive win in the series.

On Saturday against Texas A&M, Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson exited Saturday’s game early in the second half with an apparent leg injury. Jefferson came back late in the fourth quarter, helping deliver the win.

He finished the day 7 of 15 for 212 yards and two touchdowns. When he was not in the gamer, however, their offense was clearly not producing at the same level. Malik Hornsby completed just one pass and was not able to move the ball down the field.

Sam Pittman bluntly frames where Arkansas stands

Sam Pittman has thrown out any indication the Arkansas rebuild would be a slow burn. The Razorbacks head coach has his team a perfect 4-0 with wins two wins over top-15 teams.

Some will say the Longhorns and Aggies are not as good as their rankings showed. But Pittman is not buying it. Arkansas is a real contender in the SEC West, and they’ll have another shot to knock off a ranked team next weekend against Georgia.

“We beat No. 15 (Texas) and No. 7 or 5 (Texas A&M),” Pittman said in his postgame press conference. “Well, someone will say Texas A&M ain’t any good because Arkansas beat them. Well, someone will say Texas ain’t any good because Arkansas beat them.

“But I think both those teams are really good. And I think the Razorbacks have a good football team. That’s how it is.”

When the AP top-25 poll drops on Sunday afternoon, the Razorbacks could be looking at their first appearance in the top 10 since 2012.