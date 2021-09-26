Utah football player Aaron Lowe confirmed dead in SLC shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed Sunday that University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe was killed in a shooting in Sugar House. Investigators say some sort of argument started at a house party Lowe was attending at the 2200 block of Broadmoor Street. Salt Lake City Police Spokesperson Brent Weisberg says the hosts wanted to keep the party relatively small, but a group of people who weren’t invited decided to show up.