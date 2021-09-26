In Richford, hundreds celebrate local Olympian Elle Purrier St. Pierre

RICHFORD — When Elle Purrier St. Pierre was on the way to the track for her first race of the Tokyo Olympics, she saw a message pop up on her phone.

It was a picture of a large American flag hanging from a fire truck on Main Street in Richford, just a short walk from the high school she graduated from in 2013.

“I immediately began to cry,” Purrier St. Pierre told a large crowd of family, friends and neighbors. “I cannot begin to explain how much your compassion and support throughout this experience has meant to me.”

Hundreds of people came out in Richford Saturday afternoon for a parade and ceremony welcoming Purrier St. Pierre home after the summer games.

The Montgomery native finished 10th in the finals of the women’s 1,500-meter race on Aug. 6, running a time of 4:01.75. She finished sixth in her semifinal heat on Aug. 4, running 4:01.00, and third in her preliminary heat Aug. 1 in a time of 4:05.34.

Saturday’s parade featured vehicles from local fire departments, a large John Deere tractor, local student athletes and even a cow draped in the stars and stripes.

Purrier St. Pierre’s upbringing on a dairy farm has made national headlines. Working on the farm as a kid was “integral,” she said, in making her the runner she is today.

“I learned how to be tough. How to have a sense of responsibility,” she said. “And, to work hard with my family, day in and day out, to care for something.”

In an interview, Purrier St. Pierre said she took a break from running when she first got back from Tokyo, but has since started training again. And, yes — she’s been helping out on both the family farm in Montgomery and her husband’s farm in Berkshire.

She said the Olympic Village was isolated from the rest of Tokyo amid strict pandemic restrictions, but it was “really cool” to meet other athletes from around the world.

Heading into the final race, Purrier St. Pierre said she prepared herself by remembering to trust her years of training, and to enjoy the experience as well.

“It’s not everyday that you get to be in the Olympic final,” she said, laughing. “I told myself that I really just wanted to take a moment and just soak it in.”

A large American flag hangs from a fire truck over Main Street in Richford ahead of the homecoming parade for Elle Purrier St. Pierre on Saturday, Aug. 25. Photo by Shaun Robinson/VTDigger

And what was it like during the race?

“Oh, it hurt like hell,” she said.

Richard Flint, who coached Purrier St. Pierre at Richford Junior Senior High School, told the crowd he’s been inspired by the Olympian’s impact on young local runners.

The number of students on the school’s cross country team increased from seven to 20 this year, which he attributes to Purrier St. Pierre’s success.

“Her name comes up a lot in practice,” Flint said.

David Scott, 12, a student at Richford Junior Senior High, said after the ceremony that watching Purrier St. Pierre has motivated him to run competitively.

“Elle Purrier has made me the person that I am now,” he said.