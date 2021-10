A Black tenant has accused a housing association of racial discrimination after discovering that she’s been paying more rent than her white neighbours for a smaller property.During an impromptu conversation regarding housing repairs in July, Louise Dingwall, 27, was shocked to learn that she was being charged more rent for her two-bedroom property than her neighbours were for their three-bedroom house.Ms Dingwall, who’s the only Black tenant to reside in the Worcester-based housing complex, currently pays a weekly rate of £110 compared with her neighbour’s £101. She then discovered another neighbour is paying just under £89 a week for a...

HOMELESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO