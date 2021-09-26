CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Latest: Colts QB Wentz to test injured ankles vs. Titans

By The Associated Press
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWE5A_0c8dzDIv00
Bears Browns Football Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) (David Dermer)

The Latest on Week 3 in the NFL (all times EDT):

___

12:45 p.m.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has warmed up and appears to be moving well despite being questionable with sprained ankles for Indianapolis’ AFC South showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

With his right ankle heavily taped, Wentz moved around and threw passes in warmups and was subsequently listed as active for the game. He then finished warmups with the whole offense before heading to the locker room.

The Colts' quarterback couldn’t finish last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams after spraining his right ankle. He already has been sacked six times and been hit 21 times. And Wentz will be without right tackle Braden Smith missing a second straight game with an injured foot and thumb.

The Titans have five sacks through two games.

— By Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

___

12:20 p.m.

The Steelers will be without both of their starting outside linebackers against Cincinnati.

All-Pro T.J. Watt and second-year man Alex Highsmith are both battling groin injuries suffered in a loss last week to Las Vegas. Melvin Ingram, who signed in July after nine seasons with the Chargers, and Jamir Jones will start in place of Watt and Highsmith.

Pittsburgh will also be without leading receiver Diontae Johnson, who is out after injuring his knee on the final play against the Raiders. James Washington will move up the depth chart in Johnson’s absence.

The Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins.

___

12:12 p.m.

OBJ is back.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warmed up for his first game since undergoing knee surgery with a tribute to injured teammate Jarvis Landry.

Beckham sported gold-colored headphones and a “Juice Landry” T-shirt, a nod to his close friend and former LSU teammate who is on injured reserve with a sprained knee.

Beckham is playing for the first time Sunday since suffering a torn knee ligament on Oct. 25 at Cincinnati. The speedy Beckham made a quicker-than-expected recovery from surgery and was cleared to play after making it through practice this week.

OBJ’s return gives quarterback Baker Mayfield a deep threat against the Bears.

___

12:05 p.m.

Seven teams entered Week 3 without a loss and six of them play on Sunday, highlighted by the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Los Angeles Rams in a late afternoon matchup.

Arizona is the lone unbeaten playing in one of Sunday's early games as they visit the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. Fellow unbeatens Denver and Las Vegas play in the late afternoon slot with San Francisco kicking off in the night game. The Broncos host the winless Jets while the Raiders host the 1-1 Dolphins. The 49ers host the 1-1 Packers.

Carolina has Sunday off after improving to 3-0 with a victory over Houston on Thursday night.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Colts could have surprising starting quarterback on Sunday

The Indianapolis Colts could have a surprising starting quarterback in Week 3 on Sunday. The Colts are set to visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for a divisional game. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to both ankles and has not practiced this week. Jacob Eason, a fourth-round...
NFL
NFL

Colts preparing to play both Jacob Eason, Brett Hundley if Carson Wentz can't go vs. Titans

The dual-quarterback system has made an aggressive comeback in 2021, and we might see it pop up somewhere new this weekend. Indianapolis is preparing for all possible scenarios under center, which includes playing both backup ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ and practice squad quarterback ﻿Brett Hundley﻿ if usual starter ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ cannot go against the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Hundley took the majority of first-team reps in Wednesday's practice, Pelissero added.
NFL
NFL

Colts QB Carson Wentz rolls ankle 'pretty bad' in loss to Rams

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ did all he could to keep the Colts in Sunday's game against the Rams. He just wasn't able to stay in all of it himself. The Colts quarterback exited late in the fourth quarter of the Week 2 loss after suffering an ankle injury and did not return. Coach Frank Reich did not have an update on Wentz afterward other than to say he'll undergo further evaluation.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
chatsports.com

Are Colts risking entire season by considering playing Carson Wentz vs Titans?

It’s evident each and every week in the NFL is about strategy and that the Indianapolis Colts need to hold their cards close to their chest … but are they really fooling anybody by acting as if Carson Wentz might have a chance to start at quarterback on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans?
NFL
CBS Sports

Colts' Carson Wentz injures ankle 'pretty bad' vs. Rams, will undergo further tests after leaving Week 2 early

The Colts didn't just lose their second straight game to start the 2021 season on Sunday. They also lost their starting quarterback, and it's unclear when he'll return. Exactly a week after Carson Wentz made his Colts debut following an offseason limited by ankle surgery, the veteran signal-caller exited late in Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Rams after he was hobbled on a hit from Aaron Donald. Coach Frank Reich told reporters afterward that Wentz rolled his ankle "pretty bad" and will undergo further evaluation in the coming days.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Colts' Carson Wentz expected to start vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly expected to start against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday barring a pre-game setback, per Chris Mortensen of ESPN. Though Wentz still has to get through the pre-game workout to ensure his status for the Week 3 matchup at Nissan Stadium, it seems the 28-year-old quarterback will be pushing to start after suffering two ankle sprains against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2.
NFL
Sporting News

Will Carson Wentz play in Week 3? Ankle injury makes Colts QB's status uncertain vs. Tennessee

Carson Wentz's status is uncertain ahead of the Colts' Week 3 game vs. the Titans, according to a Monday update from coach Frank Reich. Reich told reporters that Wentz suffered two ankle sprains in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Rams, which dropped Indianapolis to 0-2 on the season. Reports suggest Wentz suffered a left ankle sprain early in the game, while a right ankle sprain knocked him out in the fourth quarter.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Buccaneers#American Football#Colts Qb Wentz#Afc South#The Los Angeles Rams#Steelers#Chargers#Raiders#Bengals#Lsu
National football post

Titans prep for Colts as Carson Wentz skips practice

Carson Wentz wants to play, but the Indianapolis Colts are unlikely to identify a starting quarterback for their Week 3 visit to the Tennessee Titans until gameday. Wentz is questionable with swelling in both ankles. A right high ankle sprain kept him out of Wednesday’s practice with Jacob Eason and Brett Hundley getting work with the starting offense. Wentz said he can’t recall ever playing in a game without practicing the week prior.
NFL
National football post

Colts QB Carson Wentz (ankles) returns to practice

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz answered two missed practices this week by participating in Friday’s session. Wentz’s availability for the Week 3 trip to face the Tennessee Titans (1-1) is unclear, although head coach Frank Reich said the Colts typically use Friday practice as the measuring stick for gameday readiness.
NFL
Detroit Free Press

Carson Wentz injures ankle, can't finish game in Colts' loss to Rams

INDIANAPOLIS — A banged-up Colts team finds itself behind the eight-ball. For the first time in Frank Reich’s tenure, the Colts are 0-2 after dropping a 27-24 decision to the Los Angeles Rams. But it’s the way the Colts have lost and the situation they find themselves in that are...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theScore

Colts to start Wentz despite 2 ankle sprains

The Indianapolis Colts intend to start Carson Wentz, who sprained both his ankles in Week 2, against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The quarterback is active for the divisional clash. Wentz reportedly had no setbacks during his week of rehabilitation and is pushing to play. The 28-year-old was injured late...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' Quenton Nelson (ankle) ruled OUT vs. Titans

Indianapolis Colts left guard Quenton Nelson suffered an ankle injury during Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans and will not return. Nelson’s ankle got rolled on in a pile on a short-yard run during the second quarter. He walked off the field with the trainers, went into the medical tent and then was carted off the field to the locker room.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
51K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy