No, for two reasons.

There must first be a will on the part of the coaching staff to see the need in change. This group seems to be wedding to their slogans and their schemes. Secondly, the players would have to be able to adapt on the fly to such drastic changes, with no benefit of even a preseason practice. They don't appear to be all that adept at executing what they have been accustomed to for weeks, and in some cases years, so throwing something else at them in desperation, seems well, like desperation.