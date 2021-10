Three Seattle Seahawks plays will have some dough cut out of their paychecks this week for penalties accumulated against the Titans in Week 2. D.J. Reed, who was flagged for a questionable taunting penalty, as well as Gabe Jackson, were both fined by the NFL on Saturday. Jackson owes just under $13,000, while Reed will pay just north of $5,000 for flexing in the general direction of an opponent.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO