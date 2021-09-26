Did not know that.

Dominique Raheem Mostert was born in the early 90s in Daytona Beach, Florida. As a child, he was always athletic. He knew that he would one day participate in sports in some professional capacity, but he had no idea growing up he’d play for the National Football League. It might have been his dream, but now it is his reality. Raheem Mostert is a player for the San Francisco 49ers who made headlines during game one of the 2021 season following a significant knee injury that has him out for the season. After fans made horrible comments about his injury and about his personal life, his wife began making headlines. Devon Mostert is not having it, and she’s let the world know that her husband, her family, and their life are off-limits to fans who have nothing nice to say. Who is the football star’s protective wife? Here’s everything you need to know.

