A toddler who was the only child on an easyJet flight was given special treatment by crew and pilots - even getting to sit in the cockpit.The child’s mum, Chloe Salmon, enthused about the VIP reception Lottie, nearly two, received while the family was on board the flight from Liverpool to Spain on 5 September - posting about the experience in a Facebook group.Chloe, from Burnley, wrote in the group: “To the lovely people on this group. Few weeks back I put a post on asking for advice for flying and being abroad with a toddler and I had over...

LIFESTYLE ・ 23 DAYS AGO