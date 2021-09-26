CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

New smartphone owner needs help with Samsung

NW Florida Daily News
 5 days ago

Q: Not sure you can help me, but I finally was forced to buy a smartphone, It is a Samsung. But I'm having an issue with using the Google Maps feature. It works well at home connected to the internet. I can set directions and when I get in the car it will guide me to the specific location. But if I want to reset directions to another location it will not find the location or provide directions, and it's as if it cannot use the local cell coverage to grab the information.

