Eureka, MO

Meet Clayton Echard’s Potential ‘Bachelor’ Contestants!

By Kayleigh Roberts
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though they've yet to *officially* confirm the next Bachelor lead, ABC went ahead and very casually dropped names and photos of some of the women *potentially* vying for the "mystery man's" heart this weekend. Emphasis on the air quotes around mystery man, of course, since the next Bachelor is wiiiiidely believed to be Clayton Echard from Michelle Young's season (thanks to the usual stuff like Reality Steve confirmation, but also thanks to the massive film set ABC erected in Clayton's hometown of Eureka, Missouri earlier this month to shoot what an E! Online source said appeared to be a promo shoot for the upcoming season).

www.cosmopolitan.com

Parade

Who Is Clayton Echard, the Rumored New Bachelor? Everything We Know About the Alleged Season 26 Star

For weeks, Bachelor Nation fans have been speculating about who will be named the next star of the franchise’s signature series, The Bachelor. The rumored options have included everyone from Greg Grippo and Andrew Spencer (who both appeared in Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) to Tyler Cameron from Hannah Brown‘s season. Now, according to multiple reports, the new Bachelor star has been named—and he’s someone you’ve probably never heard of before.
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: Promo hypes Clayton, Michelle Young’s guys

The new season of The Bachelorette is poised to premiere on ABC next week; why not get an advance look at Michelle Young’s guys?. In the video below, you can get a small preview of some of the men coming on board this season, and there’s one who stands out amidst the pack! You may have heard the news already that Clayton Echard is supposedly going to be the next star of The Bachelor, and that filming on his season has already begun. You can briefly see Clayton in this preview meeting Michelle; no matter how far he goes, clearly he’s got enough of a story that viewers are going to get behind him as a lead. The producers are taking a big risk picking him before viewers even see him on-screen.
The Hollywood Gossip

Michael Allio: PISSED That He's Not the Next Bachelor!

Few contestants in the history of the Bachelor franchise have captured the hearts of viewers quite like Michael Allio. A widower and single father, Allio removed himself from the competition during Katie Thurston's season, a decision that broke the hearts of countless fans. For many -- perhaps even most --...
Missouri Entertainment
Missouri State
Elite Daily

Ummm, A Reported New Bachelor Contestant Was Engaged, Like, A Month Ago

If all goes according to schedule, the next season of The Bachelor won’t air until January 2022, but over three months ahead of the premiere, we have our first rumored controversy. According to Bachelor Nation’s resident spoiler blogger Reality Steve, one upcoming contestant was reportedly engaged to be married… less than a month ago. As in, she reportedly had a bachelorette party in August 2021 and was set to get married on Sept. 26. These days, it takes a lot for this franchise to surprise me, but this might be a Bachelor Nation first.
abc.com

The Bachelorette Fall 2021 Cast: Meet Michelle Young's Bachelors

Thirty captivating men arrive in Indian Wells hoping to find a teammate for life in Michelle Young when the 18th season of "The Bachelorette" premieres on TUESDAY, OCT. 19 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. VIDEO: Meet Michelle Young's...
wbwn.com

Meet Your New Host of ‘The Bachelor’: Jesse Palmer

Jesse Palmer, former Bachelor, has been named as the new host of The Bachelor. Jesse is taking over for the first season of The Bachelor since longtime host Chris Harrison stepped down in February after a highly publicized scandal. You may remember Jesse as the 5th Bachelor in the shows...
Bach
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba shares brave health update ahead of DWTS premiere

Carrie Ann Inaba has had a difficult year and has been incredibly open about her health struggles, which led to her leaving The Talk to focus on her recovery. In a new post ahead of the Dancing with the Stars premiere on Monday night, the TV star opened up about her journey to wellness, which included everything from "endless blood tests" to "reading books and learning about emotional pain".
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
97.3 The Dawg

Tip Sniffed Out By Dog The Bounty Hunter Leads To New Information On Brian Laundrie

As it turns out, a reality TV star has helped add new context to the hunt that is currently underway for Brian Laundrie. Reports say that after visiting the family home of Brian Laundrie, Dog the Bounty Hunter began investigating a tip about a Florida campsite. After a public records request, reports show confirmation from the family's lawyer that Brian Laundrie and his parents were together at the very same campsite just days before Gabby Petito was reported missing.
talesbuzz.com

WTF, Did Dog The Bounty Hunter Actually Find Brian Laundrie?!?

Is this another false alarm? Or is Dog The Bounty Hunter really that good at his job??. As we reported, the reality star, whose real name is Duane Chapman, joined in the search for Brian Laundrie over the weekend. Brian is of course a person of interest in the death of his fiancée Gabby Petito. After police from North Port, Florida let him slip away, authorities have been searching for him, mostly in the swamps of the Carlton Reserve, where his parents said he told them he was heading for a hike on Tuesday, September 14.
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
