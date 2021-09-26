Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Match in Black Louis Vuitton Looks for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala

Katy Perry or Adele? Fans are amazed at a new Instagram picture and share their confusion in the comments below the post. The superstars actually look very different. “I kissed a girl and I liked it …” or “Hello from the other side”? Which catchy singer is behind the picture that you can see here in the article? In fact, it’s a posting by Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, better known as Katy Perry. But the posting by the 36-year-old caused a stir. In addition to more than 1.3 million “likes”, there are also countless comments that bring a no less prominent lady into play: Adele.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO