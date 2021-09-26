Brookline sued over proposed workforce housing development

BROOKLINE, N.H. (AP) — Developers hoping to build multifamily workforce housing in New Hampshire are suing the town of Brookline for blocking their proposal.

NHPR reports that Brookline Opportunities LLC and Tamposi Brothers Holdings LLC filed a lawsuit last week claiming the town violated the Fair Housing Act and has fallen short of its obligations under state law to accommodate workforce housing.

The companies said their proposed 80-unit townhome development would address a “profound need for affordable housing” but they’ve faced fierce community opposition that was “explicitly based on discriminatory attitudes toward families with children, immigrants, and people of color.”

In a statement on its website, Brookline denied the allegations and said it has hired legal counsel to defend against the developers’ claims.