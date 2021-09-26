CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brookline, NH

Brookline sued over proposed workforce housing development

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BROOKLINE, N.H. (AP) — Developers hoping to build multifamily workforce housing in New Hampshire are suing the town of Brookline for blocking their proposal.

NHPR reports that Brookline Opportunities LLC and Tamposi Brothers Holdings LLC filed a lawsuit last week claiming the town violated the Fair Housing Act and has fallen short of its obligations under state law to accommodate workforce housing.

The companies said their proposed 80-unit townhome development would address a “profound need for affordable housing” but they’ve faced fierce community opposition that was “explicitly based on discriminatory attitudes toward families with children, immigrants, and people of color.”

In a statement on its website, Brookline denied the allegations and said it has hired legal counsel to defend against the developers’ claims.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

3 city-sanctioned safe rest villages announced for homeless

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three Portland neighborhoods will soon be home to the city’s first “safe rest villages.”. Commissioner Dan Ryan is leading the effort to construct six city-sanctioned outdoor homeless villages by the end of the year, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. He announced the downtown, Brentwood-Darlington and Hazelwood locations...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Ducey appoints House chief clerk, 3 others, as judges

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday appointed three people to the Maricopa County Superior Court, including the chief clerk of the Arizona House of Representatives. Jim Drake has been chief clerk of the House since 2015 and previously was a deputy secretary of state from 2009 to...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

591K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy