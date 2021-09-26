Mask objectors disrupt more Indiana school board meetings

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Another Indiana school board meeting was disrupted when residents refused to wear face masks while objecting to the district’s requirement.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Center Grove school board meeting Thursday night after those not wearing masks wouldn’t leave so the meeting could start, the (Franklin) Daily Journal reported. Those protesting left after two deputies arrived.

A similar disruption happened in the southern Indianapolis suburbs as the Clark-Pleasant board meeting in Whiteland was adjourned after just two minutes last week because some people refused to wear masks.

State officials have allowed mask rules and other steps to stem COVID-19 spread even as several school boards have faced vocal — and sometimes misleading — opposition to such actions. A man was arrested in July when a handgun fell from his pocket during a Carmel school board meeting,

The Bartholomew Consolidated school board in Columbus decided this past week it will hold meetings virtually because of parent conduct.

Center Grove’s board could make a similar move, district Superintendent Rich Arkanoff said.

“The board really wants to have meetings in person, but if they require masks, they will not conduct a meeting unless everyone there wears a mask,” he said. “We’re aware of the virtual meeting option, but right now, the board doesn’t want to do that.”