CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Seth Rollins Says He Wanted To Strangle Vince McMahon After 2019 HIAC Match

By Joshua Gagnon
wrestlinginc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Rollins is the latest guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, which is now available on Peacock/WWE Network. During their near two-hour conversation, Austin brought up the infamous 2019 Hell in a Cell Match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Then-WWE Universal Champion Rollins used almost any weapon he could to keep Wyatt down, including a sledgehammer, which ultimately got the referee to stop the match.

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon Considering Major Changes For NXT

The boss may be speaking. While he might not be the most popular anymore, there is no one as powerful in wrestling as Vince McMahon. Anything he does or says can change the way wrestling works and that has been the case for a very long time now. It can be interesting to see what kinds of changes he makes and that seems like it could be the case again with NXT.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Reveals They Recently Contacted Vince McMahon About Return

On today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with former WWE Superstar Ariane Andrew. Andrew last stepped into a ring last summer for AEW teaming with Nyla Rose in the women’s tag team tournament. With her many film and movie projects at the moment Hausman asked her if pro wrestling is a focus for her at the moment.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bryan Danielson Recalls Vince McMahon Being Protective Of Him

On the latest episode of the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Jimmy Traina sat down with Bryan Danielson to talk about his move from WWE to AEW. Danielson described the differences between each company’s backstage environments. “It’s a little more relaxed. People are walking around a little bit less stressed, I...
WWE
Wrestling World

Vince Russo discusses his recent interaction with Vince McMahon

WWE is experiencing one of the most complicated moments in its recent history, also due to the pandemic that has brought all sectors to their knees. The Stamford-based federation managed to follow up on their shows thanks to the invention of the ThunderDome, but the absence of a live audience and the subsequent crisis ended up generating a chain reaction.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Seth Rollins
Person
Bray Wyatt
ringsidenews.com

Ruby Soho Says She Didn’t Have Much Of A Relationship With Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is the final decision maker in WWE and it’s always a good idea to find yourself in his favor whenever possible. Ruby Soho was released by WWE and she still has no idea why that happened. Her relationship with Vince McMahon, or lack thereof, could have contributed to her firing.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Bryan Danielson thanks WWE and Vince McMahon in Players’ Tribune column

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Ahead of Bryan Danielson’s AEW debut match against Kenny Omega on Wednesday night inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, Danielson thanked the WWE for his time in the company with a heartfelt column in the Players’ Tribune. “Thank you,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly Pushing For “Edgier” Product With NXT 2.0 – Details

Looks like there may be some major changes coming to the NXT brand in the near future to coincide with the new logo and overall presentation. According to Fightful, there has been some internal discussions focusing on NXT targeting the 18-34 demographic by incorporating everything from edgier in-ring work, harsher language, skimpier ring attire for female NXT Superstars and more adult-oriented storylines and angles, with the USA Network being on board with the idea.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strangling#Combat#Peacock Wwe Network
ewrestlingnews.com

Eric Bischoff Says Vince McMahon Now Knows He’s In A Fight, More

Eric Bischoff took to Twitter earlier today, commenting on last night’s AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event and Vince McMahon now knowing he’s in a fight despite the fact that he won’t admit it. Bischoff noted that “Sh*t got real” following last night’s Dynamite and Vince McMahon operates at his most effectiveness “when he’s in a fight.” Bischoff said,
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Seth Rollins issues ultimatum to Edge, Edge responds

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Seth Rollins issued a harsh ultimatum to Edge on Friday’s episode of WWE Smackdown. In a backstage interview, Rollins revealed that he had not heard from Edge since issuing a challenge to him last week on the show. Rollins said that he was tired of waiting and then gave Edge the series of demands. Rollins told Edge that he must appear on Smackdown next week and tell the world that he wasn’t Edge-lite. In addition, Rollins said that Edge must say that he is superior to him in every way, and that Rollins was the reason that Edge’s career was finished. Rollins said that if Edge didn’t comply, he would beat those words out of him in front of his family. Edge responded to Rollins on social media and said he would be at Smackdown next week to address Rollins.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Triple H Told Seth Rollins He ‘Didn’t See Anything Special’ In Him

Seth Rollins is one of the most accomplished superstars of the current generation in WWE. While he is one of the very few WWE superstars to be on the top, that wasn’t always the case. Rollins was interviewed on the Broken Skull Sessions. He revealed a lot of things about...
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On WWE and Fox, Vince McMahon and Nick Khan Meeting

WWE and FOX officials have reportedly held several high-level meetings in recent months. It was reported today by Fightful Select how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan met with FOX Sports CEO Eric Shanks and FS Head of Production Brad Zager the night before SummerSlam back in August. It was noted that a dinner between the two sides at the Wynn in Las Vegas reportedly lasted around four hours, and was said to be productive from WWE’s end.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
ringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins Says WWE Wanted To Split Up The Shield Much Sooner

AEW star Jon Moxley made a name for himself in WWE, where he was known as Dean Ambrose. Together with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, the three debuted on the main roster back in 2012 and were known as The Shield. The Shield would go on to become one of...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Adam Cole Comments On His Last Conversation With Vince McMahon & More

AEW Superstar Adam Cole was a guest on “‎Talk Is Jericho” and commented on one of his last conversations with Vince McMahon, creative ideas on his main roster move-up (had he stayed with WWE) and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. Adam Cole on his...
WWE
PWMania

Former WWE Star Reached Out To Vince McMahon About A Return To The Company

Eva Marie recently stated in an interview that e-mails with Vince McMahon helped begin the process of her returning to WWE. It appears that another wrestler is taking a similar approach. In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE star Ariane Andrew aka Cameron commented on how she contacted Vince about...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy