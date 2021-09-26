Seth Rollins Says He Wanted To Strangle Vince McMahon After 2019 HIAC Match
Seth Rollins is the latest guest on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions, which is now available on Peacock/WWE Network. During their near two-hour conversation, Austin brought up the infamous 2019 Hell in a Cell Match against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Then-WWE Universal Champion Rollins used almost any weapon he could to keep Wyatt down, including a sledgehammer, which ultimately got the referee to stop the match.www.wrestlinginc.com
