CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook 'unlikely' to play Week 3 vs. the Seahawks

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dVfIZ_0c8dvGoG00
Photo: AP Photo/Jeff Dean

With Dalvin Cook questionable on the Friday injury report, the Vikings still had hope that their star running back would be ready for the home opener in Week 3.

Now, that hope is dwindling. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it was unlikely that Cook was going to play heading into pregame warmups today. Cook suffered a sprained ankle in Week 2 that has left him sidelined from practice this week.

Operating under the assumption that the Vikings will not have Cook, the team will have to utilize Alexander Mattison and Ameer Abdullah. Mattison is a similar running back to Cook stylistically, while Abdullah offers more in the receiving game.

Minnesota signed Abdullah to the active roster this week. The Vikings waived OT Blake Brandel in the process of signing Abdullah. Minnesota elevated G Dakota Dozier and CB Parry Nickerson, too. In hindsight, it may have been a good call to elevate A.J. Rose for more running back depth. We’ll see if a lack of depth comes into play at all on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook drops truth bomb on Kirk Cousins’ QB ranking

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off an impressive 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks and Kirk Cousins once again pieced together an impressive outing. On Wednesday, the Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook praised Cousins and even made an eye-popping statement about how he ranks Cousins among the best in the game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Sprains ankle late in loss

Cook carried the ball 22 times for 131 yards and caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 34-33 loss to the Cardinals. Per Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site, Cook was slowed by an ankle sprain late in the game. The running back didn't find the...
NFL
numberfire.com

Dalvin Cook (ankle) "unlikely" to play in Vikings' Week 3 contest

The Minnesota Vikings believe it is "unlikely" that running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) plays in the team's Week 3 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Cook played through the injury in the team's close Week 2 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but was repeatedly seen leaving the field to get his ankle looked at during that contest. While there was optimism regarding his availability for the team's Week 3 matchup earlier in the week, it sounds like the team will now opt for a more cautious approach with their star.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings' Dalvin Cook questionable; Anthony Barr still out; Everson Griffen will play

The Vikings were hopeful enough Friday to list Dalvin Cook as questionable for Sunday's home opener against a highly suspect Seattle run defense. "He's doing much better," coach Mike Zimmer said, although the standout running back did not practice because of an ankle injury. Zimmer, however, wouldn't say whether he...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
SportsGrid

Vikings’ Dalvin Cook Injury Update

Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reports that Vikings running back, Dalvin Cook, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Cook is dealing with an ankle injury he picked up in Minnesota’s Week 2 loss against Arizona. https://twitter.com/Andrew_Krammer/status/1440706257803902987. This season, the Florida State product is off to a decent start with...
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: No go Thursday

Cook (ankle) isn't a participant at Thursday's practice, Eric Smith of the Vikings' official site reports. Cook came out of this past Sunday's loss at Arizona with an ankle sprain, which has kept him off the practice field so far this week. He was a spectator, though, indicating he may be logging mental reps with a potential return to drills on the horizon. Cook will attempt to get back on the field Friday, after which the Vikings will provide insight on his odds to suit up Week 3 against the Seahawks. Assuming he's able to, Minnesota will "continue to play him," coach Mike Zimmer told Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. On the other hand, an absence from Cook would allow Alexander Mattison to be the team's top running back, with Ameer Abdullah and potentially A.J. Rose elevated from the practice squad.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Espn#Ot Blake Brandel
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Held out Wednesday

Cook (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Prior to the session, head coach Mike Zimmer told Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press that Cook would get in some reps Wednesday, but it didn't translate to any individual or team work. Cook was visibly banged up in the second half of the Vikings' Week 2 loss at Arizona, and Zimmer noted afterward that the running back was dealing with a sprained ankle. The Injury is keeping Cook out of drills so far this week, but he has two more opportunities to get back on the field and prove his health ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks. If Cook were to miss any time or be limited, Alexander Mattison is the next man on the depth chart, with Ameer Abdullah and A.J. Rose candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.
NFL
Seattle Times

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny unlikely to play in Week 3; WRs Freddie Swain, Dee Eskridge sit out practice with injuries

RENTON — Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, the team’s first pick in the 2018 draft, sat out Wednesday’s practice while he continues to deal with a calf injury. “He’s running, and he won’t make it this week, unless it’s a real surprise by the end of the week,” coach Pete Carroll said before practice. “That’s due to the process that has to make on running and all of that.”
NFL
Pioneer Press

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook sits out another practice to rest injured ankle

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook again sat out of practice Thursday because of an ankle injury. Cook was hurt in last Sunday’s 34-33 loss at Arizona but remained in the game. He said before sitting out Wednesday’s practice that he didn’t consider the injury serious and that he was “good.” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn’t available for comment Thursday but he indicated before Wednesday’s practice he didn’t expect Cook’s injury would keep him out of Sunday’s game against Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pioneer Press

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook inactive against Seattle due to ankle injury

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who had been listed as questionable because of an ankle injury, was inactive for Sunday’s game against Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium. Cook was hurt in last Sunday’s 34-33 loss at Arizona but remained in the game. He did not practice all week, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer left open the possibility that he could play.
NFL
CBS Sports

Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Questionable for Sunday

Cook (ankle) ended up doing some work at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It isn't clear if Cook's work Friday was enough to warrant limited participation rather than a third consecutive DNP. Either...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy