Team golf events offer innumerable paths to an end result. This is true in any sport, ostensibly, but because there are 28 "games" played in a Ryder Cup, the combinations and permutations that lead to raising a trophy at the end of the week are much more mathematically complex than in, say, a seven-game series or a one-game playoff that are often determinants of champions in baseball, basketball and football.

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO