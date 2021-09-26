Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans' Stance on Deal 'Started to Soften' Last Week
The Houston Texans could reportedly lower their massive asking price on quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports:. "They weren't open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer, more than six draft picks," Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday. "They've already been offered three ones and three threes and wanted more than that. However, I was told in the past week, their stance started to soften a little bit with that."bleacherreport.com
