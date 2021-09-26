CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans' Stance on Deal 'Started to Soften' Last Week

By Rob Goldberg, @TheRobGoldberg
Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans could reportedly lower their massive asking price on quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports:. "They weren't open to trade talks unless somebody was going to give them a ridiculous trade offer, more than six draft picks," Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday. "They've already been offered three ones and three threes and wanted more than that. However, I was told in the past week, their stance started to soften a little bit with that."

bleacherreport.com

profootballrumors.com

Latest On Dolphins, Texans’ Deshaun Watson

Stephen Ross reportedly wants to bring embattled Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to South Beach. That’s no secret, and that’s a sticking point to the Dolphins’ owner. Ross is unhappy about the late-August leak, according to a source who spoke with PFT. Watson could be a game-changer for the Dolphins, but...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins reason for passing on Deshaun Watson trade revealed

The Dolphins had strong trade interest in Deshaun Watson recently, but the Texans’ unwillingness to lower their demands killed the deal. Trading for Deshaun Watson is a complicated proposition for any NFL team interested in his services. His off-the-field issues could sideline him for a significant period of time. That wasn’t the reason why the Dolphins passed on adding the All-Pro quarterback though.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Reacts To Tua Not Being A Captain

Just over 24 hours ago, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. While it was a great way to celebrate the leadership of a few players, fans noticed one specific absence. Starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was not voted as a captain by his fellow players. Social...
NFL
The Spun

Dolphins Wideout Sends Clear Message About Jacoby Brissett

The Miami Dolphins will be without second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this week, but that doesn’t mean fans should expect the offense’s production to just fall off a cliff. During this Thursday’s press conference, Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson had a message for anyone doubting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. He wants...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Smith: Regardless of circumstances, Deshaun Watson should never QB Texans again

CLEVELAND — Four more quarters of heart. Eight total quarters devoted to passionate, hard-fought football that has you watching, studying and praising a completely remade team that was supposed to be absolutely horrible. Two games that made you proud of David Culley’s new Texans, not embarrassed to be publicly associated...
NFL
dallassun.com

Texans won't activate Deshaun Watson if Tyrod Taylor misses time

If Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor is unable to play Thursday against the Carolina Panthers, the team will not be turning to sidelined quarterback Deshaun Watson. Texans coach David Culley said Monday that even if Taylor is a no-go because of a left hamstring injury, former franchise and All-Pro...
NFL
The Spun

Report: There’s Only 1 Trade Suitor For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans don’t appear to plan on playing Deshaun Watson this season. The superstar quarterback continues to want out. A trade is complicated, of course, considering Watson’s situation. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While Watson remains eligible to play, it’s possible – likely, even – that teams are hesitant to make a move for him.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The crazy Deshaun Watson trade offer Houston turned down

Deshaun Watson may not play in the NFL at all this season. Just because he’s likely to be sidelined indefinitely as multiple probes into allegations of sexual misconduct against him continue, though, doesn’t mean he won’t be traded from the Houston Texans. FOX’s Jay Glazer reported on Sunday that Houston...
NFL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson to Miami Dolphins should cost someone their job

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross will need to step in and make a decision on the future of his general manager especially if Deshaun Watson is traded for. There is a lot to like about the prospect of Watson in Miami. He would make the Dolphins an immediate playoff contender, so long as the offensive line keeps him alive. He is extremely accurate and the Dolphins would have on their roster, perhaps the 2nd best QB in the entire AFC.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson

After confirming that QB Carson Wentz sprained both of his ankles, Colts HC Frank Reich said it was still too early to make a determination on his signal caller’s availability for Sunday’s game. “We’ll have to see as we go here,” Reich said, via The Herald Bulletin. “I obviously read...
NFL
FanSided

Carolina Panthers might have to deal with Deshaun Watson in Week 3

Could the Carolina Panthers be facing the possibility of Deshaun Watson under center when they take on the Houston Texans on Thursday night?. The Carolina Panthers are riding on the crest of a wave after dominating the New Orleans Saints on their way to an impressive 26-7 victory. This leaves Matt Rhule’s men sitting at 2-0 ahead of their Thursday Night Football clash against the Houston Texans, which represents another outstanding opportunity to add another win and keep momentum trending in the right direction.
NFL
AllLions

Lions Flagship Radio Ponders Trading for Deshaun Watson

As the Detroit Lions continue to rebuild their organization, interesting scenarios continue to float about regarding the roster and who should be playing under center moving forward. Last week, hosts Mike Valenti and Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket’s ‘The Valenti Show With Rico’ discussed the Lions shopping young stars...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

NFL BAD BEATS BLOG: Aaron Rodgers benched in Saints blowout

Welcome to Week 1 of the NFL season. Top matchups include the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Chicago Bears at the Los Angeles Rams in the Sunday night game. Refresh this blog throughout the games to track bad beats,...
NFL

