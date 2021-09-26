Utah football player shot, killed at house party after game, police say
Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe was shot and killed early Sunday at a house party following the Utes' 24-13 win over Washington State, according to multiple reports. The Salt Lake City Police Department said the shooting occurred at roughly midnight, leaving Lowe, 21, dead. Another was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police are still searching for a suspect, but believe several witnesses saw what happened.www.sportingnews.com
