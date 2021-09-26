CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Guardian view on Starmer’s Labour: time to take on the Tories | Editorial

By Editorial
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLHia_0c8dtqDU00
Sir Keir Starmer in Brighton for the Labour party conference. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Britons usually eat more than 10m turkeys during the festive season. If the country were to run short of the yuletide bird then that may be the crisis to crystallise for voters Boris Johnson’s leading role in letting down the public. Mr Johnson has gone to extraordinary lengths to deny his complicity in failure. Yet his fingerprints are all over recent upheavals: the panic buying of petrol, the empty supermarket shelves, working people facing steep cuts in benefits . Leaving the EU has allowed the government to make mistakes and Mr Johnson has embraced this freedom with gusto. During Covid, British lorry drivers failed to get the message about a Brexit dividend of wage hikes and left their jobs. Ministers have been forced to ask European workers to make up the shortfall and save Christmas for the country that claimed it no longer needed them .

No one ought to believe an inveterate liar. The fact that many Labour voters who backed Mr Johnson still give him the benefit of the doubt lies at the heart of Sir Keir Starmer’s electoral problem. The prime minister dodged the blame for his catastrophic mishandling of the pandemic by spinning it as a story of vaccine success. In a crisis, there are two narratives in play at the same time. One is that a country is about to go off the rails. The other, Mr Johnson’s preferred oratorical territory, is that this is an opportunity to wake up a nation’s potential.

Labour’s conundrum can be encapsulated in its educational divide. The party holds a majority of the constituencies with both the most and the least graduates . A market exists for a stinging critique of Mr Johnson’s competence but also for Mr Johnson’s claim to fight against an establishment that has let the country down. Sir Keir needs a message that is both combative and hopeful. The prime minister’s lexicon, such as “levelling up”, is designed to ​​facilitate claims of political success not deal with the real challenges. Overlaying a map that showed communities with the lowest healthy life expectancies with one highlighting the borders of the “red wall” would find they aligned closely in 2019. It seems that will still be the case when the next election comes.

Sir Keir has a short window to pin responsibility for the overlapping crises of the pandemic, the economy, social justice and the climate on to Mr Johnson. That will require an analysis of why the economic model shaped by Mr Johnson and his predecessors is in deep trouble. The Labour leader has dusted off some crowd-pleasing policies from the past, such as ending tax breaks for private schools. But Sir Keir seems unwilling to see the pandemic as a political turning point. This decision may be a costly mistake. Having conference delegates vote for public ownership of energy companies hours after Sir Keir said he would not bodes ill for his leadership. Sir Keir’s writ does not extend to his ambitious deputy, Angela Rayner, who attacked Mr Johnson in terms that the Labour leader was uncomfortable with but unable to do anything about. He has begun his week looking like a king without a court, at odds with leading figures on the left such as Ed Miliband on nationalisation and those on the right such as Rachel Reeves on the issue of taxation.

Covid has denied Sir Keir opportunities to connect with voters. The Labour leader has not helped himself by wasting time by fighting, and losing, an internal battle over how the next leader is elected. Labour faces existential implications if it suffers a historic fifth election defeat. Sir Keir must know that more is at stake than just his own leadership this week.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Starmer’s response to fuel crisis frustrates Labour frontbenchers

Shadow cabinet ministers are privately frustrated at Keir Starmer’s failure to attack the government more strongly over the national fuel crisis, worrying that the Labour party has been too inward-looking during its conference. Six members of the senior frontbench expressed disappointment at the party being slow and lacklustre when criticising...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Keir Starmer’s speech: in search of a vision

Sir Keir Starmer’s first in-person speech to a Labour conference concerned his party rather more than the country. The Labour leader had little to say about how he would alleviate the cost-of-living crisis looming for Britain’s poorer households. Nor did he prescribe a solution to a petrol situation so grave that British soldiers could be delivering fuel in the coming days. Sir Keir accused the government of having “no plan in place”. Carpe diem – seize the day – was Sir Keir’s advice to the prime minister. Yet he did not take advantage of the opportunity to tell the country what Labour’s alternative proposition was and how the party would fix a broken system.
POLITICS
BBC

Keir Starmer's Labour conference speech fact-checked

Labour leader Keir Starmer has promised a "serious plan for government", in his first in-person speech to his party's annual conference. He also made a series of claims about the Conservatives' record in government. '98% of reported rape cases do not end in a criminal charge'. In the year to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Keir Starmer says insulating homes will be Labour’s ‘national mission’

Insulating homes will be a Labour government's "national mission" Keir Starmer has said.Speaking at the party's annual conference in Brighton the Labour leader said Britain had "least energy-efficient housing in Europe".And a spokesperson for the party said following the speech that this would involve upgrading 19 million homes in a decade at an annual cost of £6 billion."If we are serious about climate change we will need to upgrade our homes. The Tories inherited plans from Labour to make every new home zero carbon," the Labour leader said during his address."They scrapped them and now we have a crisis in energy prices emissions from homes have increased and we have the least energy-efficient housing in Europe. "So it will be Labour’s national mission over the next decade, to fit out every home that needs it, to make sure it is warm, well-insulated and costs less to heat and we will create thousands of jobs in the process."Labour says insulation will save some households in the worst insulated properties £400 a year.It comes amid concerns of surging heating bills over the winter as gas and fuel prices rise.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Rachel Reeves
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Boris Johnson
Metro International

Breaking with the left, Labour’s Starmer promises to win back UK voters

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) – British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer promised on Wednesday to win back voters lost to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by prioritising key workers and balancing the books, a break with leftist supporters who heckled him during a conference speech. After a low-key conference in the southern...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer brands Boris Johnson a ‘trickster who has performed one trick’ by delivering Brexit

Keir Starmer branded Boris Johnson “a trickster who has performed his one trick” by delivering Brexit, as he cast himself as the serious leader Britain needs.In a conference speech interrupted by repeated heckles by Jeremy Corbyn supporters, the Labour leader urged the party faithful not to “comfort yourself” that the prime minister is “a bad man”.Instead, he said: “I think he is a trivial man. I think he’s a showman with nothing left to show. I think he’s a trickster who has performed his one trick.“Once he had said the words ‘Get Brexit Done’ his plan ran out. He...
POLITICS
Reuters

Labour's Starmer calls on UK government to protect key workers

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the government on Tuesday of leading Britain "from crisis to crisis", saying it should offer key workers priority at the petrol pumps to ease a fuel crisis ministers had failed to plan for. At his party's annual conference in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Economy#Tories#Reuters Britons#Eu#Covid#British
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Labour’s spending plans: vote red, go green

During the debates surrounding pandemic relief spending, arguments about deficit and debt were muted. The government could spend whatever it took without anyone claiming Britain might go bankrupt. Now that the country can see an end to the pandemic, the main political parties are returning to the politics of the deficit. Both the Conservatives and Labour have adopted fiscal rules that aim to limit government borrowing with arbitrary targets. Fetishising deficits is bad policy that can damage society.
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer’s win over party rules can’t mask the tension simmering around Labour conference

Not quite Sir Keir Starmer’s Clause IV moment then. Almost 30 years ago Tony Blair asked his desperate party, after four successive general election defeats, to drop an article of socialist faith. There were ructions, but he got his way, and a bland series of 1990s soundbites replaced Edwardian phrase-making and Labour’s very aims and purposes were rewritten.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Elections
BBC

Laura Kuenssberg: Starmer's relief and delight at Labour rule changes

"Labour is changing in front of our eyes," says one of Keir Starmer's allies. That, for the Labour leadership, is the point. It's only a few days since they took the powerful unions and the left of the Labour Party by surprise in revealing their intention to sweep away rules that were the framework for the Jeremy Corbyn era.
POLITICS
newschain

Starmer distances himself from Rayner’s attack on Tory ‘scum’

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner refused to apologise for describing senior Tories as “scum” as Sir Keir Starmer distanced himself from her comments. Ms Rayner’s attack, delivered at a reception for activists at the Labour Party conference, has outraged members of the Government, with one minister accusing her of “talking crap”.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Old faces of New Labour in Keir Starmer’s inner circle

There are figures who worked for Tony Blair and Gordon Brown and others who have joined after spending years in careers outside Westminster politics. Yet as a collective, the team advising Keir Starmer ahead of the biggest test of his leadership is a new group acutely aware of the challenge it faces.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The verdict on Keir Starmer’s vision statement for Labour, The Road Ahead

William Davies: Starmer still has a lot of thinking to do. If The Road Ahead reveals anything, it is quite how hemmed in Starmer is by Boris Johnson, Brexit and the continued shadow of Jeremy Corbyn. The pamphlet reads far more like a Labour conference speech than a thinktank report, right down to the dewy-eyed references to 1945, the swipes at horrid Tories and the vague appeals to community and family. At times, one can almost feel the moments where the speaker expects to rock back on his heels, waiting for the applause to subside.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian view on Labour’s voting plans: empower an electorate

In Britain, there has been a modern trend to make democracy more democratic. The devolved legislatures set up in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales use proportional electoral systems to reflect their distinctive politics. In England and Wales, elections for mayors and police and crime commissioners have been run on a supplementary vote system, opening the door to independents and smaller parties. Similarly, political parties have embraced a greater degree of internal democracy, conscious that they need constant rejuvenating – and an essential element in that business is bringing members in and giving them a role by allowing them a vote. Yet the two main parties are displaying worrying signs that they prefer to centralise rather than disperse, and share, power.
ELECTIONS
The Guardian

The Guardian

24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy