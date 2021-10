George Russell says a second podium in four races is his aim after qualifying third in the Russian Grand Prix. The rain-hit event at Spa-Francorchamps saw Russell credited with a second place as he was classified where he qualified, and he almost matched that achievement on a drying track in Sochi. As the first driver to pit for slicks, Russell’s final lap put him third on the grid behind Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz and he believes he has a car that will be tough to overtake on Sunday.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO