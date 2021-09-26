411 Box Office Report: Shang-Chi Spends Fourth Week at #1, Dear Evan Hansen Is DOA
Shang-Chi held court at the box office for a fourth straight weekend, as the MCU film became the top-grossing film of the pandemic domestically. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings came in at #1 this weekend with $13.3 million, a drop of just 39% from last weekend’s take, to win the weekend. The martial arts/superhero film is the first movie to top the box office for four straight frames since Tenet ruled for five weekends in September of last year.411mania.com
Comments / 0