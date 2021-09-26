CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

411 Box Office Report: Shang-Chi Spends Fourth Week at #1, Dear Evan Hansen Is DOA

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi held court at the box office for a fourth straight weekend, as the MCU film became the top-grossing film of the pandemic domestically. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings came in at #1 this weekend with $13.3 million, a drop of just 39% from last weekend’s take, to win the weekend. The martial arts/superhero film is the first movie to top the box office for four straight frames since Tenet ruled for five weekends in September of last year.

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Celebrates Shang-Chi Winning Box Office Three Weeks in a Row

Marvel moviegoers "can't get enough" of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the #1 movie in the world for three weeks in a row. The Marvel Studios blockbuster, starring Simu Liu as the first big-screen Asian superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has grossed an estimated $320 million worldwide since opening only in theaters on September 3. Shang-Chi's $176.9 million is pacing to pass Marvel's own Black Widow at the domestic box office, where the Kevin Feige-led studio has claimed the top two spots for 2021. Watch the celebratory TV spot below.
MOVIES
UC Daily Campus

Box Office Breakdown: ‘Shang-Chi’ furthers its box office legend

After two weeks on top of the weekend domestic box office, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” still reigns. With a $21.7 million gross, only a 37% drop from last week, “Shang-Chi” furthers its total domestic gross to just below $177 million. This is good enough for the second-highest gross this year, being only about $6 million behind its fellow Marvel Studios’ release “Black Widow.”
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Scarlett Johansson, Disney Settle Explosive ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson and Disney have settled a breach of contract lawsuit over the star’s Black Widow payday, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney,” stated Johansson. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.” Disney Studios chairman Alan Bergman added: “I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow. We appreciate her contributions...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

'Shang-Chi' Hits Box Office Milestone

Marvel Studios and Disney's latest blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has hit a major box office milestone. The film, which premiered earlier this month, is now the highest-grossing film of 2021 so far. It’s also set the record for films released during the pandemic era. Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 delta variant, the movie hit $196.5 million domestically and $363.4 million globally — topping former frontrunner Black Widow.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Grillo
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Ben Platt
Showbiz411

“Dear Evan Hansen” Bombs in Box Office Debut, “Eyes of Tammy Faye” Shut, Everyone Waits for James Bond

The movie going audience didn’t show up last night. Including previews on Thursday, you made $3.5 million on your opening. Predictions are $8 million for the weekend. Universal might do well to put you on Peacock in a couple of weeks to grab the audience that does want to see you and loved the Broadway musical. Speaking of which, it’s unclear if the movie’s disappointing returns will hurt the show.
MOVIES
CNN

'Dear Evan Hansen' disappoints as 'Shang-Chi' becomes biggest film of 2021

New York (CNN Business) — "Dear Evan Hansen," a film based on the beloved Broadway hit musical, opened to a paltry $7.5 million at the North American box office this weekend. Estimates for the Universal Pictures film, which has Ben Platt reprising his role as the titular character, were all...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Doa#Box Office Report#Mcu#Marvel#Universal#Hbo
Box Office Mojo

‘Shang-Chi’ Keeps Rolling In Top Spot With $13.3 Million, Passing ‘Black Widow’ As The Top Hit Of 2021; ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Disappoints

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings continued to own the September box office this weekend, easily holding onto the top spot in North America for the fourth consecutive frame. The Disney superhero tentpole racked up another $13.3 million in North America, bringing its total domestic haul to $196.5 million, putting it ahead of its Marvel stablemate Black Widow as the highest-grossing film of 2021. Meanwhile, the weekend’s only major newcomer, Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen, hit a slightly sour note in its debut, pulling in a disappointing $7.5 million, which was still good enough for second place during what turned out to be a slow session.
MOVIES
Channel 3000

Loper Report: Disappointing debut for Dear Evan Hansen

News 3 Now film expert Wil Loper breaks down the weekend at the box office and what will be streaming in the upcoming week in this week’s Loper Report. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Venom’ Sequel Aims for $50 Million-Plus Opening Weekend

Following a quiet stretch at the domestic box office, Sony’s comic book sequel “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” looks to make some noise. The film opens in theaters on Friday after five delays, something of a pandemic-record. Directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy as an otherworldly lethal protector, the superhero movie is estimated to collect at least $50 million in its opening weekend. But, given the unpredictable moviegoing landscape, that figure comes with a symbiote-sized asterisk. Some industry experts have indicated that pent-up anticipation could propel inaugural ticket sales for “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” as high as $65...
MOVIES
thecorsaironline.com

Marvel Studios' Shang -Chi, Box Office Hero

On Labor Day weekend, Disney and Marvel Studios launched the theatrical-only release of their first live action feature to star an Asian superhero as the lead. The result was a record-breaking $94.6 million opening weekend. According to Forbes.com, the film then brought in $38.5 million during its second weekend, making it the third biggest second-weekend box office earner for a September release.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: Get ready for a bloodbath between ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ and ‘Shang-Chi’

All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 1 – October 3. Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (dir. Destin Daniel Cretton) dominated ticket sales for four weeks in a row, but our readers think it will finally be dethroned this weekend by Sony’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (dir. Andy Serkis). Agree or disagree with our readers’ predictions? Hurry — you can still make your box office predictions at Gold Derby before the cutoff time on Thursday at 5 p.m....
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’: The Best Test Yet of Box Office Recovery

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” Sony’s first Marvel property to be released since the pandemic, starts with previews Thursday evening. It is expected, at a minimum, to be the sixth domestic opener this year over $40 million, with expectations that $50 million or higher is possible. The “Venom” sequel launches a critical month for box office recovery ahead of “No Time to Die” (United Artists/October 8), “Dune” (Warner Bros./October 22) and other entries that are key tests of whether sustained improvement has taken hold. Each film’s individual returns will have its own specific measures for success (in the case of “Dune,”...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
thesource.com

Could Cardi B Be Playing The Lead Role For ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake?

Hollywood is prepping to remake the film, The Bodyguard and producers are eyeing Cardi B for the lead role. Variety reported Wednesday that Cardi B is one of the names floating around to revive the role made famous by the late Whitney Houston. Additionally, sources say Channing Tatum is being...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Adrienne Warren, Sheila Atim Join Viola Davis in Historical Drama ‘The Woman King’ (Exclusive)

Adrienne Warren, the newly minted best actress in a musical at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, and Olivier Award-winning actress Sheila Atim, have joined the cast of The Woman King, a historical epic from TriStar. Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu are toplining the drama that also counts Lashana Lynch and John Boyega on the roll call. Gina Prince-Bythewood, who most recently directed Netflix’s sci-fi actioner The Old Guard, is on board to helm the feature that will begin shooting in November in South Africa. Per the studio, the project is inspired by true events that took place in the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

PR Vet Nicole Marostica Joins Disney

Nicole Marostica has joined the Disney PR team, taking on the title of vp publicity. She will serve as a publicity lead across select Disney and Lucasfilm titles. Marostica comes to Disney from Warner Bros., where she spent four years as vp unscripted and alternative television. In her new role, she will report to Michelle Sewell, executive vp global publicity, whose team handles publicity for all theatrical and streaming titles, spanning Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios. Before Warners, Marostica worked at ABC Entertainment as director of communications. She served as the network’s...
BUSINESS
In Style

Tiffany Haddish Debuted an Icy-White Pixie Cut at the Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish has already made several iconic hair reveals at big awards shows and red carpet events, so why would the Venice Film Festival be any different for the comedian?. The Like a Boss star attended the premiere of her upcoming movie The Card Counter on Thursday evening and debuted...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Last Police’: Blu Hunt, Reno Wilson, Maximiliano Hernandez, Dawnn Lewis Among Seven Cast In Kyle Killen’s Fox Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Blu Hunt (The New Mutants) and Reno Wilson (Good Girls) are set as leads and Maximiliano Hernandez (Avengers: Endgame), Dawnn Lewis (Veronica Mars reboot), Derek Phillips (Blood of Zeus), Courtney Dietz (Beast Beast) and Troy Kotsur (The Mandalorian) also have been cast as series regulars in Fox pilot The Last Police, an adaptation of Ben Winters’ sci-fi mystery novel The Last Policeman. Written and directed by Killen, in The Last Police, as an asteroid races toward an apocalyptic collision with Earth, a small-town police detective (Hunt) believes she’s been chosen to save humanity, while her cynical partner (Wilson) can’t decide...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy