A 20-year-old man has been identified as the suspect in a Thursday-night shooting that wounded a Warrior police officer. Julian Scott McKenzie, of Warrior, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder at 4:14 a.m. Friday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation is leading the probe. SBI officials Friday identified McKenzie as the suspect, and said the investigation is ongoing.

WARRIOR, AL ・ 11 HOURS AGO