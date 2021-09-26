CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Watch Mac Jones Fire Up Patriots Fans Before Week 3 Saints Game

By Dakota Randall
NESN
NESN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. Mac Jones clearly is getting more comfortable with his pregame sideline trot. The rookie quarterback was mildly enthusiastic while taking the field for the New England Patriots’ season opener at Gillette Stadium. But he was a bit more animated when firing up fans before Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

nesn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Guregian: The legend of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is growing

Round One of the Mac vs. Zach duel went to Mac Jones. The contrast between the two rookie quarterbacks was striking during the Patriots 25-6 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Jones was efficient, effective, mistake-free, taking what the defense gave him. Wilson, meanwhile, was a mess, constantly throwing...
NFL
NESN

Listen To Mic’d-Up Mac Jones Make Weird Sounds Before Patriots-Jets

Tom Brady's Dad Claims Bill Belichick Wanted QB 'Out The Door'. It’s brief, but we now have our first mic’d-up Mac Jones clip of the season. The New England Patriots on Tuesday shared a “sights and sounds” video from their Week 2 victory over the New York Jets. The clip features multiple interesting moments, including Jones firing himself up during warmups by grunting, or something.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: Three Starters Cleared For Week 3 Saints Game

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, edge rusher Matt Judon and linebacker Kyle Van Noy all were removed from the team’s injury report Friday, clearing them to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. All three were full participants in Friday’s practice. Harris (finger) is New England’s lead back,...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
Bleacher Report

Julian Edelman to Be Honored by Patriots at Halftime of Week 3 Game vs. Saints

The New England Patriots will honor former wide receiver Julian Edelman in a halftime ceremony at Gillette Stadium during Week 3's game against the New Orleans Saints. Edelman retired in April following 12 seasons with the Patriots. He won three Super Bowls with the franchise and was the Super Bowl LIII MVP.
NFL
NESN

Tom Brady Sends Message To Patriots Ahead Of Return To New England

Unsurprisingly, Tom Brady is all business as he prepares to face his former team for the first time. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback fielded a number of questions about the New England Patriots on Thursday in his midweek news conference. “I still have a lot of great friends (in New...
NFL
NESN

ESPN Casts Bold Prediction For Patriots’ Week 3 Game Against Saints

What's Up With This Weird Bill Belichick-Mac Jones Postgame Interaction?. The New England Patriots defense largely has been sharp through the first two weeks of the 2021 NFL season. ESPN is expecting another solid showing from the unit Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will try to improve to 2-1 in Week...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Chris Gasper on Tom Brady Sr. & Alex Guerrero // The Belichick-Brady Relationship // Mac Jones & Saints-Patriots – 9/24 (Hour 3)

(00:16) Chris Gasper, of WCVB-TV, joined Felger and Massarotti and they discussed the comments coming from the Brady camp. (12:43) The guys continued to talk about the relationship between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady. (33:29) Mike, Tony, and Chris discussed the play of Mac Jones and Sunday’s Patriots matchup against...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NECN

Saints at Patriots Preview: Forget Mac Jones, His Line Must Get Better

FOXBORO -- The game was already in hand. The Patriots were about to get their first win of the season. But it appeared as though they wanted to make a statement with about three minutes left in their game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.Damien Harris ran the Patriots down to the five-yard line and gave his offense a first down. From there, they would try to punch it in on the ground. Even if the rest of the stadium knew they were going to try to punch it in on the ground.That's who the Patriots were billed to be prior to the start of this season: a hard-nosed, plow-you-over rushing attack that can get grimy yards when necessary. With a young quarterback behind center, they could allow Mac Jones to grow into his new role as a passer because they'd be bigger, stronger and tougher than their opponents at the line of scrimmage. With two tight ends, a deep stable of running backs, and the return of 380-pound tackle Trent Brown, they'd be able to run the football at will.Those were the outside projections, at least.But through two weeks, that's not exactly how things have played out for the Patriots.There have been myriad issues in pass protection, with Jones picking himself up off the turf 17 times over the course of two weeks. And, perhaps more surprisingly, the running game has not been as overpowering as expected in some corners.At the goal line at the end of its win over the Jets, Bill Belichick's offense ran it three times with heavy personnel packages. The result? The Patriots lost three yards and kicked a field goal.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

NFL Week 3 early odds: Tom Brady a rare underdog, Saints 'dogs against Patriots and rookie Mac Jones

The NFL just doesn't miss. Week 2 did its best to live up to the action that unfolded across the league during the opening slate and we were treated to a number of high-drama games. Last Thursday had us on the edge of our seats at the Washington Football Team was able to boot a game-winning field goal and Sunday Night Football gave us a heavyweight slugfest between the Ravens and Chiefs, which came down to the final seconds. It was also another solid weekend for Underdogs, who went 9-6 ATS through the first 15 games.
NFL
clnsmedia.com

Keys To Victory For Mac Jones & The Patriots Offense vs Saints Defense

FOXBORO, MA — Evan Lazar breaks down the Patriots’ offensive keys to victory vs the New Orleans Saints. Evan thinks New England should take a page out of Carolina’s game plan by spreading the field and attacking with a quick-passing game from the gun. Panthers QB Sam Darnold was able to go 20/25 from the shotgun for 9.1 yards per attempt on short throws that traveled an average of just 5.5 yards in the air.
NFL
247Sports

Mac Jones: Patriots QB throws pick six to Saints DB Malcolm Jenkins

Mac Jones was pretty efficient through the first two weeks of the season for the New England Patriots. However, he ran into a buzzsaw New Orleans Saints defense through the first half and more on Sunday. Early in the third quarter, Jones was picked off by Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins....
NFL
chatsports.com

[WATCH] Pre-game promo video for Saints vs Patriots in Week 3

The Saints (1-1) will continue their three-game leg away from the Caesars Superdome to start the season when they hit leg three with a matchup at the Patriots (1-1) at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday. Both 1-1 teams will be looking to exit the month of September and enter the month of October on the plus side.
NFL
NBC Sports

How Mac Jones fared in Week 3 vs. Saints

Not much went right for Mac Jones and the New England Patriots vs. the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Patriots' rookie quarterback was sacked twice and hit 11 times as the offensive line's struggles continued. Jones also tossed the first interception of his NFL career, another INT later in the game that bounced off the hands of tight end Jonnu Smith, and a third in the game's final moments.
NFL
nbcboston.com

Mac Jones Backs Jonnu Smith After Patriots TE's Rough Day Vs. Saints

What Mac Jones had to say about Jonnu Smith's rough day vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots offense couldn't get much of anything going in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. Jonnu Smith certainly didn't help in that regard. The Patriots tight end,...
NFL
NESN

Is Tom Brady Sick? Bucs QB Doesn’t Sound Good As Patriots Game Nears

Tom Brady might be a little sick ahead of his matchup with the New England Patriots. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback sounded noticeably hoarse while speaking with reporters Thursday afternoon. Brady acknowledged as much when eventually asked about his condition. “I don’t know,” he said. “I’ve had a few of...
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
26K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy