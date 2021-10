Week 3 of the NFL regular season is here, and injuries are beginning to mount. We have several starting quarterbacks who may not play this week, as all eyes are on Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Wentz with Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Tua Tagovailoa having already been ruled out. However, we could get a star back this week, as Odell Beckham Jr. was a full participant in practice after missing the first two games of the season with his knee injury.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO