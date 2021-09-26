CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

'Ungrateful': Oklahoma football alum and current teammate call out fans for booing Spencer Rattler

By Justin Martinez, Oklahoman
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KrOC0_0c8dpvUH00
Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler (7) and Tre Brown (6) celebrate during the Big 12 Championship Game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Oklahoma won 27-21. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman] BRYAN TERRY, Bryan Terry

NORMAN, Okla. — Tre Brown shuts people down both on and off the field.

When Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler threw an interception in the second quarter of Saturday's game against West Virginia, chants of "We want Caleb" echoed throughout Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Those chants were in reference to freshman backup quarterback Caleb Williams, and they continued throughout the rest of the first half as West Virginia entered the break with a 10-7 lead.

That rubbed Brown the wrong way.

The former Sooners cornerback and current Seattle Seahawk took to Twitter to defend his former teammate.

MISERY INDEX: Clemson, Iowa State out of race; 4-0 Oklahoma a mirage

COLLEGE FOOTBALL GRADES: High marks for flag-planting, Skittles break

"Them fans been ungrateful tho," Brown tweeted .

"It's called criticism," one Twitter user replied.

"Which majority of you have no skill to do so," Brown fired back .

Another fan responded with a photo from Rattler's Instagram account. The redshirt sophomore was posing with a pair of Dodge cars in what was a sponsored post with a local car dealership.

"Ungrateful???" The Twitter user wrote. "Go away."

The wave of criticism is all too familiar for Brown, who faced similar backlash for his play in the early going of OU's campaign last season.

Brown broke up just one pass in the first two games of the 2020 season. He ended up with three interceptions for his senior season — including a game-sealing pick against Texas. He then earned All-Big 12 second-team honors and was selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey also took to Twitter to defend his quarterback, responding to a post in which the chants could be heard. "Disrespecting our quarterback will never be tolerated we put in work day in n day out the only thing y’all should be doing is supporting us."

Rattler also shook off the criticism and delivered in the second half of the Sooners' 16-13 win against the Mountaineers Saturday night .

Tied up at 13 apiece with 3:39 left in the game, the redshirt sophomore led the Sooners on an 80-yard drive. That set up a 30-yard field-goal attempt by kicker Gabe Brkic, which he drilled as time expired to secure the victory.

Rattler completed all six of his passing attempts on the drive for a total of 54 yards.

"It was a great opportunity for us to fight through something again and come out with a win," Rattler said. "Personally, I thought that last drive showed maturity. Last year, a lot of things could have happened during that drive and that situation. This year, we’ve had a couple of drives like that and converted them to win a game."

Jeers quickly turned to cheers for Rattler, who isn't too concerned about the criticism from fans.

"I don’t care," Rattler said. "We don’t care. It doesn’t matter to us. We’re out here to win a game and they’re in the stands."

Rattler finished the day 26-for-36 passing for 256 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Brown kept it short and sweet with a tweet after the game.

"Patience," Brown's tweet read .

Justin Martinez can be reached at jmartinez@oklahoman.com or @JTheSportsDude on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'Ungrateful': Oklahoma football alum and current teammate call out fans for booing Spencer Rattler

