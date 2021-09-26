CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Panthers reach out to Richard Sherman after Jaycee Horn's injury, per reports

By Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY
The Carolina Panthers could be looking to the free agent market to fill a void at cornerback.

The Panthers have reached out to Richard Sherman, according to multiple reports, after first-round pick Jaycee Horn suffered a broken right foot in Thursday's win over the Houston Texans .

Sherman, 33, has remained unsigned through the first three weeks of the season. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has been in contact recently with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network reported.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer served as the Seahawks' director of college scouting when Seattle selected Sherman in the fifth round of the 2011 NFL draft. Fitterer remained with the Seahawks through Sherman's time with the franchise, which ended after the 2017 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447McR_0c8dpubY00
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on against the Washington Football Team during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale, Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Sherman was arrested in July in Redmond, Washington, after trying to force his way into his in-laws' home. He pleaded not guilty to all five charges , including driving under the influence, and said he was "deeply remorseful" for his actions. He could face a suspension from the NFL under the league's personal conduct policy.

The Panthers have not put a timeline on Horn's return from injury. Carolina, off to its first 3-0 start since 2015, entered Sunday having allowed a league-low 191 yards and 10 points per game.

Follow Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz on Twitter @MikeMSchwartz .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carolina Panthers reach out to Richard Sherman after Jaycee Horn's injury, per reports

