Arkansas State

Arkansas, Clemson among big movers up and down in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

The final USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll for the month of September certainly looks a lot different from the first one.

About all that hasn’t changed is Alabama and Georgia continue to hold down the first two spots. Both the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs rolled to easy victories in Week 4, but bigger tests will be just around the corner for the SEC favorites.

Oregon moves up to No. 3, edging ahead of No. 4 Oklahoma after the Sooners had another close escape , this time against West Virginia. Iowa rounds out the top five, followed closely by Penn State.

The next two spots are held by No. 7 Notre Dame - which moves up three after beating Wisconsin - and No. 8 Cincinnati, who will square off head-to-head this week. Florida climbs back up to No. 9. Ohio State rounds out the top 10, finishing just ahead of hard-charging Arkansas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2idZJp_0c8dptip00
Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders (5) is tackled by Texas A&M defensive back Demani Richardson (26) during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron, USA TODAY Sports

The Razorbacks vault seven places to No. 11 after their second marquee win of the season against then-No. 5 Texas A&M. It is Arkansas’s highest position in the poll since the preseason poll of the 2012 season. The Aggies slip to No. 13 behind fellow SEC West contender Mississippi. Those two, coincidentally, will get their chances at the top-ranked Crimson Tide in the next two weeks.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

MISERY INDEX: North Carolina reveals itself is a fraud in college football

HIGHS AND LOWS: College football winners and losers from Week 4

WEEK 4 ANALYSIS: Playoff hopes for Texas A&M, Iowa State now memory

Clemson, which dropped its second game of the season to unranked North Carolina State, tumbles 11 places to No. 19. It is the first time the Tigers will be out of the top 10 since early in the 2015 season. But that team was on its way up en route to its first playoff appearance, while the current Tigers’ squad is headed in the other direction.

The final three places in the top 25 feature newcomers to the poll. No. 23 Kentucky heads the group, followed by Baylor and Wake Forest.

Iowa State, Wisconsin and North Carolina are the week’s dropouts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arkansas, Clemson among big movers up and down in USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaches Poll#College Football#American Football#Sports Afca#Sec#Sooners#Penn State#Texas A M#Usa Today Sports#Razorbacks#Aggies#Iowa State#Tigers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names his surprising second-best team in SEC West

Paul Finebaum has noticed Auburn’s hot start, with wins over Alabama State by a 62-0 score, and Akron, 60-10. He was asked during his regular weekly visit on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama about which team is the second-best team in the SEC West so far this season.
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
