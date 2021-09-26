Amtrak train headed to Chicago derails in Montana, killing 3 injuring 50
A train derailment in north-central Montana on Saturday afternoon has left at least three people dead and 50 people injured, according to authorities.www.audacy.com
A train derailment in north-central Montana on Saturday afternoon has left at least three people dead and 50 people injured, according to authorities.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0