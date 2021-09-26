CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Amtrak train headed to Chicago derails in Montana, killing 3 injuring 50

By Joe Hiti
 5 days ago

A train derailment in north-central Montana on Saturday afternoon has left at least three people dead and 50 people injured, according to authorities.

