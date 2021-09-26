Why Should I Attend an Electronic Dance Music Event in Chicago?

When you come to Grant Park, you’ll see tons of people having fun and enjoying the nice weather. However, if you’re attending the Electronic Dance Music Chicago Festival, you’ll want to begin gathering early at one of the clubs and bars in Grant Park. There are several bars and clubs which are located throughout the central business district and they are all offering a wide variety of live entertainment for any special occasion. These live shows offer up a blend of hip-hop and electronic music from some of the best DJ’s in the industry.