Dalvin Cook Considered Unlikely to Play in Seahawks vs. Vikings

By Thomas Snodgrass
 5 days ago

The Minnesota Vikings have broken their fans' hearts the first two weeks of the season, and Week 3 may already be setting up for more of the same. Running back Dalvin Cook is unlikely to play in Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks as he currently deals with a sprained ankle.

Comments / 1

