17-Year-Old Payday Releases New Project, “Rap In A Can”

Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid have joined forces for a collaborative mixtape, Trust Fund Babies, out now via Young Money Records/Republic Records. The mixtape features 10 tracks, with a guest spot from YG. The pair also released a music video for the single “Feelin’ Like Tunechi.” The mixtape follows the release of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV (Complete Edition) on streaming platforms in celebration of the album’s 10th anniversary. Wayne also launched the specialty Tha Carter IV Topps trading cards around the anniversary, making him the first rapper to have his own trading card collection. Last month, Lil Wayne joined Run the Jewels on the remix of their RTJ4 standout “Ooh La La.” The new version — which also features DJ Premier and Greg Nice — is among the songs on the rap duo’s just-released RTJ4 Digital Deluxe Edition. Earlier this summer, the rapper linked up with British rapper KSI for the single “Lose.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO