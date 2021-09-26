CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

17-Year-Old Payday Releases New Project, “Rap In A Can”

By Hayley Hynes
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePayday may be just 17 years old, but she’s already paving a way for herself in the music industry. Her newest project, Rap In A Can, contains seven songs, one of which has a feature from Danny Brown. The release has a runtime of just under 14 minutes, but Payday...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

OTF Rapper Booka600 Makes A Name For Himself On New Album "LOYAL" Featuring Lil Baby, Lil Durk, & More

Booka600 has come a very long way in recent years. Previously, he was known to hip-hop fans as Lil Durk's latest protégé, popping up in the background of his music videos and coming through in a support role. In the last few years though, Booka has made a name for himself, showing that he can also have a major impact on the music industry out of OTF.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lil Wayne, Rich the Kid Team Up for ‘Trust Fund Babies’ Mixtape

Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid have joined forces for a collaborative mixtape, Trust Fund Babies, out now via Young Money Records/Republic Records. The mixtape features 10 tracks, with a guest spot from YG. The pair also released a music video for the single “Feelin’ Like Tunechi.” The mixtape follows the release of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV (Complete Edition) on streaming platforms in celebration of the album’s 10th anniversary. Wayne also launched the specialty Tha Carter IV Topps trading cards around the anniversary, making him the first rapper to have his own trading card collection. Last month, Lil Wayne joined Run the Jewels on the remix of their RTJ4 standout “Ooh La La.” The new version — which also features DJ Premier and Greg Nice — is among the songs on the rap duo’s just-released RTJ4 Digital Deluxe Edition. Earlier this summer, the rapper linked up with British rapper KSI for the single “Lose.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Brown
thesource.com

Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” Receives a Remix with Lil Wayne and Ashanti

Moneybagg Yo gets a larger look, adding in the assistance of Lil Wayne and Ashanti to “Wockesha.” The original single features a sample of Wayne talking about his cup on the opener. Back in July, the original received a video, highlighting the addictive nature of codeine and gives a real...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Gucci Mane Assembles "Trap Avengers" & Announces "So Icy Boyz" Album Release Date

Atlanta rap legend Gucci Mane has been building his roster of upcoming hip-hop superstars for years, and he's ended up with a team that he's incredibly proud of. Helping to grow the careers of Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Big Scarr, and others from the ground up, Big Guwop has provided the framework that they needed to reach the next level in their careers. With their next chapter, they all plan to shine together.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Wale Samples A Q-Tip Classic On "Poke It Out" Featuring J.Cole

Ahead of New Music Friday, Wale has blessed his fans with tunes. There have been discussions about the rapper working on his forthcoming project, and on Thursday (September 30), Wale not only confirmed the title, but he has offered up a release date. Described as "his seventh and most personal studio album to date," Wale has shared that Folarin II will arrive on October 22.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Shows Off Abundance Of New Gold & Platinum Plaques

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is one of the most decorated music superstars of this year. Last month, it was revealed that Durk has the most charting songs this year on the Billboard Hot 100, landing more overall entries onto the chart than Drake, Kanye West, or any other popular rapper. With that said, it's clear that Durk has added a bunch of new plaques for his walls in the studio, and he's just shown off over a dozen new certifications he was handed by the RIAA, flexing his latest gold and platinum plaques.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payday#House
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Snap On "Headlock"

Last night, Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid delivered their joint effort Trust Fund Babies, and though some were originally scratching their heads at the partnership, early responses seem relatively favorable so far. Of course, it doesn't hurt that Lil Wayne is easily one of the most well-respected artists in the rap game, and as per usual he's in fine form throughout.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

JoJo Delivers "Trying Not To Think About It" EP

She's an R&B veteran whose vocals have been entertaining fans since the 2000s and JoJo is back with even more music to add to her growing catalog. The singer has endured quite a few struggles since stepping into the music scene as a teen, and she has preserved through the battles with her weight, addictions, and the rises and falls that come with the industry.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Thouxanbanfauni Drops New Mixtape "TTB: Streets Chose Me"

Atlanta has one of the most loaded hip-hop scenes in the world. By now, you likely already know of all the main players in Atlanta, but even the underground is special, with Thouxanbanfauni remaining consistent for a long time. Alongside UnoTheActivist, Fauni Figueroa has been one of the most integral parts of Atlanta's buzzing underground for the last five years, and he's officially back with yet another new project, titled TTB: Streets Chose Me.
MUSIC
Vibe

Exclusive: Big Tigger Details New ‘Rap City’ Special Ahead Of 2021 Hip Hop Awards

BET has announced a special edition of the throwback television series Rap City will air next week (Oct. 5) ahead of the 2021 Hip Hop Awards. The hour-long special will feature exclusive interviews, never-before-seen booth appearances, memories from the original broadcast, and, of course, the legendary freestyle booth. The Rap City revival will be executively produced and hosted by Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan. “I’m excited at the opportunity to revive this legendary piece of culture! All your favorite stars and their bars on display” said Big Tigger. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hip Hop Awards (@hiphopawards) The original Rap City debuted...
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
hotnewhiphop.com

Mahalia & AJ Tracey Link Up On "Roadside"

After dropping Whenever You're Ready earlier this year, Mahalia is back with a vengeance, linking up with fellow U.K. star AJ Tracey for a spicy breakup smash called "Roadside." Assisted by visuals which start with some nice text messages and end with Mahalia ruining a car with a baseball bat,...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

T-Pain & Kehlani Tap Bia For "I Like Dat (Remix)"

Earlier this year, the world received a gift when T-Pain and Kehlani shared their single, "I Like Dat." It is a song that came from a DM snafu that T-Pain shared with his millions of followers across social media; he revealed that he had hundreds, if not thousands of unanswered DMs. They were the result of years of being ignored, but T-Pain promised that it was an accident and he never intended on snubbing anyone.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lonr. & Coi Leray Are Ready For Cuffing Season On New Track "CUFFIN"

Following the success of his debut EP last year, Lonr. has finally returned this week with the release of Land Of Nothing Real 2. The eight-track project is a compelling, 21-minute effort that demonstrates the Los Angeles artist's versatility, and it features contributions from Yung Bleu and Coi Leray, the latter of which has the potential to be one of Lonr.'s biggest tracks yet.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Headie One Accepts The Truth On New Mixtape "Too Loyal For My Own Good"

Headie One is back. Last year, the Ghanaian-British rapper released his debut studio album EDNA, which featured artists such as Drake, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Future, Mahalia, Kenny Beats, Kaash Paige, and several others. Almost a full year later, Headie One follows up EDNA with Too Loyal for My Own Good,...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Capella Grey Remixes Song Of The Summer "Gyalis" With Chris Brown & Popcaan

There were two very clear contenders for Song Of The Summer this year: "Essence" and "Gyalis." The two records could be heard blasting through car speakers all summer long, with "Gyalis" making a strong impact on New Yorkers. Over the last few weeks, there were rumblings that an even bigger remix of the song would be coming, and it has officially arrived with Capella Grey sharing the official rework with Chris Brown and Popcaan.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lonr. Shares "Land Of Nothing Real 2" Ft. Coi Leray & Yung Bleu

Lonr. is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who stepped out into the spotlight with the release of his debut EP Land Of Nothing Real last year. That project featured contributions from 24kGoldn and his close collaborator H.E.R., and it housed two of his most popular songs, "A.M." and "Make the Most."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Problem & Snoop Dogg Connect For "Dim My Light"

West Coast fan favorite Problem has come through with a brand new single, and he's made sure to enlist the legendary Snoop Dogg for the occasion. The new track "Dim My Light" features a beat that's sure to delight Los Angeles rappers across the board, a clean blend of bass and stabbing orchestral hit; in fact, it almost feels like producer Audio Anthem drew inspiration from some classic Dr. Dre.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

J.I.D. & EarthGang Connect With The Neptunes

EarthGang and J.I.D both have projects in the works; the former is in the process of crafting Ghetto Gods, while the latter is working on an album that may or may not be called The Forever Story. Either way, both projects have a few things in common. For one, they...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy