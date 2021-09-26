OWU Looking To Hire Six Tenure-Track Professors

The College seeks to hire a scholar in Africana Studies with a strong research program that focuses on African American history or experience and engages broad theoretical questions and methods. We seek candidates committed to interdisciplinary research and teaching whose training is in either a traditional discipline or interdisciplinary field. We are especially interested in Africana Studies scholars whose teaching and research fosters intellectual curiosity and curricular inclusivity and connects scholarship to social, civic, and political life. A successful candidate’s research might explore, but is not limited to, the following topics: enslavement; free black communities; the Black Atlantic; segregation; racial capitalism; Black radical social and political movements; race, gender and sexuality; black feminism; or racial inequalities and disparities in health, education, political participation, economics, law, criminal justice and/or environmental justice.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO