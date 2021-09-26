CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

OWU Looking To Hire Six Tenure-Track Professors

 5 days ago
Ohio Wesleyan University is accepting applications for six tenure-track professorships for the 2022-2023 academic year. The new faculty will be hired as a cohort with a collective focus on supporting the university’s work to provide the most connected, innovative, and relevant education possible. The new cohort will build on the...

