Astronomy

Astro Bob: Aurora alert Sunday night

Duluth News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAurora may be in the cards Sunday, Sept. 26, as streams of high-speed material from the sun arrive and jangle Earth's magnetic field. A minor storm will kick off the evening and develop into a moderate G2 storm between about 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. G2 events often feature bright arcs and rays covering at least half of the northern sky across the Upper Midwest. The moon shouldn't be too much of a bother either. It rises around 9:30-10 p.m. near last-quarter phase, not so bright that it would extinguish the aurora.

Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Space Weather#Aurora#Noaa
kumd.org

Astro Bob's Backyard Astronomy: shine on, shine on, harvest moon ...

The harvest moon rises tonight at 7:49pm, and just for fun, set an alarm for the middle of the night to see if it's bright enough to read by. Tomorrow, fall begins at 2:20pm, and all week long, you can enjoy a speaker series and skywatching with courtesy of Starry Skies North IDA (International Dark-Skies Association). You can check out their website for the complete rundown of guests and activities.
ASTRONOMY
Duluth News Tribune

Astro Bob: Soak up the Harvest Moon's bountiful light

I still recall from childhood how the Harvest Moon would appear in the eastern sky night after night at almost the same time. The repetitious nature of astronomy has filled this life with more full moons than I can count. Like a Zoom meeting I try to show up on time to each moonrise and mute my internal microphone to better enjoy the experience.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Finally Know What Force Shaped The Ancient River Valleys on Mars

It may be dry as desert bones these days, but Mars was once so wet that entire landscapes were shaped by running water. Wild floods thundered across the red ground, gouging chasms in the Martian surface and dumping vast quantities of sediment that changed the shape of the landscape. And, in contrast to such landscape-changing water movement on Earth, they happened quickly, on timescales of just a few weeks. These floods were from overflowing lakes filling craters on the Mars surface, and were much more common than we thought, according to a newly published study. "If we think about how sediment was being...
ASTRONOMY
Duluth News Tribune

Astro Bob: Embrace the Equinox

The summer's been so hot it's hard to imagine that fall has arrived. But celestial bodies don't look at thermometers. They move on. And that's why we're headed for frosty mornings, like it or not. For the record, I love autumn and its special attributes, including the pleasantly cool nights, quiet clatter of falling leaves and no bugs.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth News Tribune

Astro Bob: Jupiter impact discovery proves amateurs have what it takes

Amateur astronomers' passion, vigilance and free time have led to some amazing discoveries. They include new comets, asteroids and supernovae and this month, an impact flash observed at Jupiter. Amateur astronomy can be as simple as learning the constellations to looking for new extrasolar planets. Often, people will specialize in...
ASTRONOMY
Duluth News Tribune

Astro Bob: Come and greet the Pleiades

The Seven Sisters resemble a tiny dipper of stars, but they struck me differently this past Monday night. Their faint appearance and stealthy climb up the eastern sky reminded me of a fox on the prowl at night, with the cluster a fresh pawprint in the snow. The time was 9:30 p.m. The summer Milky Way held sway overhead, but the Pleiades — the other name for those seven suns — hinted of future frosts.
ASTRONOMY
Duluth News Tribune

Astro Bob: Lucy mission will visit Jupiter's twin asteroid camps

Lesser known are the two asteroid swarms associated with Jupiter. Both orbit in Jupiter's path, one group 60° ahead of the planet and the other group 60° behind it at two of the planet's Lagrange points. At these locations, the gravities of Jupiter and the sun balance out to create stable regions in space where small objects like asteroids can loll about relatively undisturbed.
ASTRONOMY
NECN

Showers, Downpours Late Saturday Night Into Sunday

The weekend arrived with a cool start Saturday morning, bringing temperatures that dropped into the 50s and even the 40s in the northwest. For now, we’ll be enjoying lower dew points that will stay in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is still comfortable. Even though our rain chances...
BOSTON, MA
ScienceAlert

A New Paper Claims Photosynthesis Could Be Possible in The Clouds of Venus

The putative detection of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus raised the fascinating question of whether it could be of biological origin. Given how inhospitable Venus appears to be to life as we know it, the question raised a furor. But scientists have now determined that the hellacious planet could indeed be habitable after all – aloft in the clouds, high above the scorching surface. Specifically, the level of solar irradiation at specific altitudes is comparable to solar irradiation on Earth, meaning that airborne photosynthesizing microbes could conceivably survive at those altitudes. Moreover, the thick cloud layer would provide some protection...
ASTRONOMY
ComicBook

NASA's Latest Discovery Could Prove Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover has collected its first two samples from the Red Planet, and scientists are already suggesting it could be a positive sign to those hoping to find some form of alien life on the planet. The samples were collected between September 6th and 8th from the same rock on the surface of the planet.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists discover planet orbiting three stars could be hiding an even bigger secret

Astronomers have discovered a planet 1,300 light years from Earth that is bizarrely orbiting three stars, rather than just one.The strange celestial object, GW Ori, also has a disc split in two at a strange 38-degree angle – as if the rings of Saturn were broken in the middle and tilted askew.Inside those inner rings are 30 Earth-masses of dust which could be enough to form planets.Such a discovery is an “extreme case”, Stefan Kraus, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Exeter said, as discs around a planet are usually flat, rather than warped and misaligned. “Any planets...
ASTRONOMY

