CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

DJ Muggs & Crimeapple Team Up On "Cartagena"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrimeapple might not be topping the Billboard Hot 100, or even charting any of his projects but he's likely your favorite rapper's favorite rapper right now. The New Jersey MC has been delivering some incredible bodies of work over the years, showcasing his lyrical aptitude. He and DJ Muggs have formed a strong collaborative streak over the years. They previously connected on Medallo in 2019, and now, they're back in action with their new collaborative effort, Cartagena. With 13 songs in total and a runtime of 41 minutes, Muggs and Crimeapple prove their chemistry has only grown stronger in the two years since Medallo.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Premiere: Watch DJ Muggs x Crimeapple’s New Video “Peligrosisimo”

DJ Muggs and Crimeapple are a perfect combo. Today they dropped Cartagena, the follow-up to their 2019 album Medallo, and “Peligrosisimo” is the first single and video from the release. Muggs delivers a menacing beat (what else is new?) while North Jersey’s Crimeapple seamlessly switches between spitting in English and Spanish as they walk through a trap in Colombia. Not everyone is able to walk around freely in these places, let alone shoot a video, so you gotta respect the shooters.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Sends Kind Message To Meek Mill After "Expensive Pain" Release

A few years ago, we couldn't have envisioned a time where Drake and Meek Mill would be supporting one another. The two rappers were at odds, trading diss records and uncovering all sorts of petty secrets about each other. At a certain point though, they grew past their differences and became friends, working together on a few songs and showing the world that, despite their beef, they could both be mature and move on.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Shows Off Abundance Of New Gold & Platinum Plaques

Chicago rapper Lil Durk is one of the most decorated music superstars of this year. Last month, it was revealed that Durk has the most charting songs this year on the Billboard Hot 100, landing more overall entries onto the chart than Drake, Kanye West, or any other popular rapper. With that said, it's clear that Durk has added a bunch of new plaques for his walls in the studio, and he's just shown off over a dozen new certifications he was handed by the RIAA, flexing his latest gold and platinum plaques.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Snap On "Headlock"

Last night, Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid delivered their joint effort Trust Fund Babies, and though some were originally scratching their heads at the partnership, early responses seem relatively favorable so far. Of course, it doesn't hurt that Lil Wayne is easily one of the most well-respected artists in the rap game, and as per usual he's in fine form throughout.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Who Can Beat Lil Wayne in a VERZUZ Battle? Birdman Says No One

Birdman had a whole lot to say in his appearance on the Big Facts podcast. Aside from shining light on paying rappers and his love for Lil Wayne as his son, Stunna talked about VERZUZ. When asked who could top Weezy F. Baby, the answer was easy. Nobody. “He got...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

JoJo Delivers "Trying Not To Think About It" EP

She's an R&B veteran whose vocals have been entertaining fans since the 2000s and JoJo is back with even more music to add to her growing catalog. The singer has endured quite a few struggles since stepping into the music scene as a teen, and she has preserved through the battles with her weight, addictions, and the rises and falls that come with the industry.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lonr. Shares "Land Of Nothing Real 2" Ft. Coi Leray & Yung Bleu

Lonr. is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who stepped out into the spotlight with the release of his debut EP Land Of Nothing Real last year. That project featured contributions from 24kGoldn and his close collaborator H.E.R., and it housed two of his most popular songs, "A.M." and "Make the Most."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Muggs
hotnewhiphop.com

"Queens" TV Supergroup With Eve, Brand, & More Drop "Nasty Girl"

ABC is getting ready to premiere the new drama series QUEENS on October 19th, which centers around a hip-hop supergroup comprised of four female rappers (played by Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton, and Nadine Velazquez) who decide to reunite in their forties for another go-around. In true immersive fashion -- not to mention a clever bit of viral marketing -- the fictional group has come through with their lead single "Nasty Girl."
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Lil Wayne, Rich the Kid Team Up for ‘Trust Fund Babies’ Mixtape

Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid have joined forces for a collaborative mixtape, Trust Fund Babies, out now via Young Money Records/Republic Records. The mixtape features 10 tracks, with a guest spot from YG. The pair also released a music video for the single “Feelin’ Like Tunechi.” The mixtape follows the release of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter IV (Complete Edition) on streaming platforms in celebration of the album’s 10th anniversary. Wayne also launched the specialty Tha Carter IV Topps trading cards around the anniversary, making him the first rapper to have his own trading card collection. Last month, Lil Wayne joined Run the Jewels on the remix of their RTJ4 standout “Ooh La La.” The new version — which also features DJ Premier and Greg Nice — is among the songs on the rap duo’s just-released RTJ4 Digital Deluxe Edition. Earlier this summer, the rapper linked up with British rapper KSI for the single “Lose.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid Explain Why They Dropped A Collab Album

Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid have officially joined forces, dropping a full-length collaborative album together, titled Trust Fund Babies. The project includes ten new songs, featuring a sole guest appearance from YG. The early standout from Trust Fund Babies has been "Feelin' Like Tunechi," for which the duo of rappers released a music video this morning.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne Recreates His Iconic 2012 Deposition In The "Feelin' Like Tunechi" Video

Less than one full year after teaming up with NBA YoungBoy for the joint album Nobody Safe, Rich the Kid is back with an even more high-profile collaborative album with Lil Wayne. Titled Trust Fund Babies, the seemingly left-field project hit streaming services on Friday, and while many fans likely didn't know what to expect when going into it, the early reception to Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid's new album suggests that they may have a hit on their hands.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartagena#Chemistry#The New Jersey Mc
hotnewhiphop.com

Problem & Snoop Dogg Connect For "Dim My Light"

West Coast fan favorite Problem has come through with a brand new single, and he's made sure to enlist the legendary Snoop Dogg for the occasion. The new track "Dim My Light" features a beat that's sure to delight Los Angeles rappers across the board, a clean blend of bass and stabbing orchestral hit; in fact, it almost feels like producer Audio Anthem drew inspiration from some classic Dr. Dre.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Headie One Accepts The Truth On New Mixtape "Too Loyal For My Own Good"

Headie One is back. Last year, the Ghanaian-British rapper released his debut studio album EDNA, which featured artists such as Drake, AJ Tracey, Stormzy, Future, Mahalia, Kenny Beats, Kaash Paige, and several others. Almost a full year later, Headie One follows up EDNA with Too Loyal for My Own Good,...
MUSIC
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New ‘Big Bad Beauty’ Collection With Revlon

Megan Thee Stallion and Revlon continue their partnership with another beauty drop. In July, the rapper and cosmetics brand released and sold out the Hot Girl Sunset Makeup Collection issued on StockX. Now, fans have the opportunity to purchase the new Big Bad Beauty Looks collection in-store and online. The new collection includes shades that reflect the Houston artist’s personal style. The Big Bad Beauty collection includes multiple products for cosmetic wearers to create stand-out eye makeup looks to their liking. “Surprise hotties!” the “Thot Sh*t” rapper shared on Instagram. “The collab comes with an exclusive new palette designed by me and...
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Chelsea Houska Posts Pic of Daughter Aubree, Draws Criticism From Fans

It's been almost a year since Chelsea Houska quit Teen Mom 2, and at the time she stepped down, fans were concerned that the beloved reality star would disappear from public view. Fortunately, that hasn't turned out to be the case. Chelsea still provides regular updates about her family, especially...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy