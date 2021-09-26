Oregon players of the game: Offense

Year in and year out, this is one of the standout games on the college football calendar. Oregon vs. Stanford has been a marquee matchup for the better part of two decades. Although the Ducks enter this year’s tilt in a much more advantageous position than the Cardinal, going on the road at Palo Alto is never an easy task. David Shaw’s program is on the way back up after slogging through a 4-8 campaign in 2019, and the Cardinal seems to have found their footing after a rocky start to 2021.

