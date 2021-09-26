CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire breaks out in a Revolutionary Guards research center in Tehran-state media

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Fire broke out in one of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) research centers in the west of Tehran on Sunday evening, state media said.

"On Sunday evening a fire broke out in one of the IRGC … research centers in the west of Tehran. Three people were injured and the fire has been contained," Iran state TV quoted a statement from the Guards as saying.

No reason was given for the incident.

