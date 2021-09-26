Tigers tumble in latest Coaches Poll

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Saturday’s action around college football.

Following Clemson’s 27-21, double-overtime loss to NC State in Raleigh on Saturday, the Tigers are now ranked No. 19 in the coaches poll.

Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) was previously ranked No. 7 in the coaches poll.

The Tigers saw their 36-game win streak against unranked opponents come to an end Saturday against the Wolfpack and have now suffered two losses in September for the first time since 2014, when Clemson lost to Georgia and Florida State.

Here is the full coaches poll after Week 4 of the college football season (as of Sept. 26):

Alabama Georgia Oregon Oklahoma Iowa Penn State Notre Dame Cincinnati Florida Ohio State Arkansas Mississippi Texas A&M Michigan Brigham Young Michigan State Coastal Carolina Oklahoma State Clemson UCLA Fresno State Auburn Kentucky Baylor Wake Forest

